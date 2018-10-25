My story starts one year ago. It was opening weekend for Remai Modern and I discreetly passed on several glasses of wine because I hoped to have a positive pregnancy test the next day. Sure enough, I did.

It was a bit soon to be trying for a second child. Our first daughter, Zelda, was just 10 months old. I'd only spent a few hours away from her so it was significant to be out with my husband, in heels and lipstick, at a gallery opening.

Six weeks after Zelda was born, our obstetrician advised us to try for a second child as soon as possible. At the time, I was 35 and recovering from a difficult pregnancy that included high blood pressure and an emergency C-section. The older you get, the risk of complications rise.

We agreed not to wait long.

We also really wanted that second child. Our bike trailer fits two kids. People would laugh and say how much room there was next to Zelda, knowing we were holding space for a second baby.

Zelda sits in her bike trailer. (Leisha Grebinski/CBC)

Needless to say, there wasn't a lot of surprise when I found myself going through the motions of pregnancy so quickly again. Nausea, fatigue, my pants feeling snug.

Things were progressing exactly as they did the first time.

I plugged dates into my pregnancy app to get an estimated due date. We picked out names and knew how old the baby would be at Christmas. We talked about how we'd rearrange furniture to fit a second child into our modest townhouse.

But just before seven weeks, the ultrasound technologist couldn't find a heartbeat. I was there earlier than most women because my OB wanted to establish the age of the embryo early to help us prevent another bout of high blood pressure.

There was a sac, and a yolk, just no heartbeat. We chalked it up to just being too early to pick up the rhythm. I pinned the ultrasound photo with a tiny dot circled on my fridge and planned to return in one week.

But the second time around, there was still no heartbeat.

I hadn't even considered the pregnancy wasn't viable. I had no cramping, no bleeding, and I felt very, very pregnant.

Leisha with her husband Jordan and daughter Zelda. (Leisha Grebinski/CBC)

At this point, I knew very few people who had experienced a miscarriage. I had friends share that friends of friends had miscarried, and I'd read and interviewed women who experienced loss. But I actually had no idea what that loss could look like or how different each woman's experience could be.

Range of emotions

I still felt pregnant. But I wasn't.

I had to wait to see if my body would spontaneously miscarry.

I experienced a range of emotions. I felt tricked. Like someone had wagged a treat in front my face only to rip it away before my fingers could touch it. I felt like I had imagined the whole thing; that my eyes had falsely read a plus sign on the pregnancy test and that all of the symptoms were in my head.

I also felt stupid. How could I have been so naive to think this pregnancy would go to term? In the meantime, life carried on.

I still felt pregnant. But I wasn't. I had to wait to see if my body would spontaneously miscarry.

I had been training for the five kilometre gingerbread run. I still showed up for the race. Bloated. Sad. I ended up walking most of it, and tried really hard not to cry.

Close family and friends knew but no one else around me that day did.

Further complications

I was going for blood work every few days to see if my hormone levels were dropping. I had to go for one more ultrasound just to double check there was still no heartbeat. And when there wasn't, I was prescribed medicine to induce the miscarriage.

At this point, I was still on my maternity leave so taking a few days to be at home didn't disrupt my daily schedule. I was expecting two days of pain and heavy bleeding and then the worst part would be over.

But then I experienced further complications. After the bleeding stopped, it returned for several weeks. It wasn't until mid-January, when I had already returned to my job hosting, that I was called in for minor surgery to remove the remaining tissue that hadn't left my body.

Slowly, the circle of people who knew what I was going through started to expand. And more and more women started to share their stories of loss. Knowing it happened to so many others made me feel less isolated.

Grebinski with her daughter Zelda. (Leisha Grebinski/CBC)

It took several weeks for my body to recover but by April, I was pregnant again. I felt a great sense of optimism. We checked the due date on my pregnancy app, brainstormed summer travel plans with two babies, and reviewed the same set of names. The stats on miscarriage are surprisingly high and now I was part of those stats.

I had my story. I wasn't going to have two.

But then the pattern started again.

Feeling pregnant, no heart beat, no signs of miscarriage. The details on the second pregnancy are much foggier for some reason. I can't remember what was spotted on the first ultrasound, if anything. And this time, it was said there was no need to go for a second one.

I didn't go for repeat blood work.

There was no picture to pin to the fridge.

I was faced with a choice: medicate to induce or go straight for surgery.

I chose medication because we started this process earlier than last time. Taking it at eight weeks versus 10 or 11 weeks increases the chance of its effectiveness. So I took time off work and hoped this would be the end of it. But two weeks later I was in for surgery.

A dilation and curettage, colloquially known as a D and C, is a very common procedure. It is performed

for a number of different reasons: to determine the cause of heavy menstrual periods, to clear away tumours, or to remove tissue left behind after a miscarriage or childbirth.

Our chances of having a second child are still very much there and I haven't lost any of that optimism.

It's so common and that makes it not a big deal. By the time I was going in for my second D and C, I knew four women close to me who had undergone the same procedure. But still, you're in a hospital gown, under general anesthetic, about to get the inner lining of your uterus scraped. It is far from pleasant.

I spent a few days at home wearing the thickest menstrual pads you can buy. I returned to work the following week. But after my second day back, I started to bleed so heavily in the middle of Midtown Plaza parking lot, I called my husband not sure how I was going to get home. Two hours later I was at City Hospital taking a drug to slow the bleeding.

I've taken time off work because of all of this. I've run into people in the streets who noticed my absence from the show and they went as far as asking if everything was ok. It's tough to succinctly explain everything that had occurred so I always defaulted to a "things are good" response.

I have definitely struggled more with the physical toll these two early miscarriages took on my body than anything else. But I've made it through.

Our chances of having a second child are still very much there and I haven't lost any of that optimism. Part of that optimism comes from hearing the stories of other women. It's those stories that countless people have shared that compels me to share mine.

Stories connect us.

They also help us heal.