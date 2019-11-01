In historic first, NDP MLA brings baby to assembly floor

The Saskatchewan Legislature had a historic visit to the assembly floor Thursday.

NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer brought her new baby, Olivia, with her.

Olivia is the first baby to be brought to the floor after new rules were adopted to allow infants in the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly.

"She probably heckled the least of everybody in the room and no tears were shed, which is always a good thing," joked Sarauer.

Sarauer cares for Olivia while NDP Opposition Leader Ryan Meili looks on. (Saskatchewan Legislature)

Sarauer began working to make changes after announcing her own pregnancy in February.

Previously the rules stated that if there's a stranger — a non-member of the assembly — on the floor, the Speaker could ask them to leave.

Now infants are no longer considered strangers in the chamber.

Sarauer said baby Olivia had a late nap, which was what necessitated being fed during question period.

"It's a little messy," she said. "The spit-up all over my blazer is testament to that. It's definitely not perfect, but it's definitely filled with love."

MLAs can now also take maternity, paternity and adoptive leave.

Other parent-friendly changes around the legislature include putting change tables in the washrooms and a high chair in the cafeteria.