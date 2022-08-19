Teachers accused in Legacy Christian Academy scandal removed from schools

Teachers accused in the former Legacy Christian Academy scandal will no longer be in Saskatchewan classrooms during the upcoming school year, the provincial government confirmed Thursday.

A lawsuit was filed on Aug. 8 on behalf of former students of the Saskatoon school, who have accused teachers and staff of physical and sexual abuse.

The provincial government has now confirmed that teachers named in that lawsuit will not be instructing children.

In a written statement, the government said its goal is to ensure every student feels safe in school, and it has been working to that end with the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board.

"Immediately after the names in the statement of claim were received, the Ministry of Education asked the SPTRB to investigate the complaints" against the teachers, the statement reads.

"We understand the SPTRB has taken action and that these teachers will not be in the schools for the 2022-23 school year. No one named in the lawsuit will be working in schools for the 2022-23 school year."

The regulatory board has previously told CBC that it cannot comment on individual cases or complaints.

The news comes a day after the former students behind the lawsuit renewed their calls for the province to take action.

Earlier this month, an investigation by CBC News detailed allegations of years of physical, emotional and sexual abuse of students at the former Saskatoon Christian Centre Church and the Christian Centre Academy school, now known as Mile Two Church and Legacy Christian Academy.

More than 30 former students of the school have filed criminal complaints, and a class-action lawsuit is seeking $25 million in damages.

Minister of Education Dustin Duncan had previously announced that the province would appoint administrators to oversee operations at three schools — Legacy Christian Academy, Regent Academy in Prince Albert and Grace Christian School in Saskatoon — that employ people named in the class-action lawsuit.

On Wednesday, the former students criticized that plan, saying the education minister was abdicating his responsibility by appointing someone else to deal with the issue.

The government's Thursday statement also clarified the duties of those administrators. They will be tasked with reviewing the remaining staff at each school and "making personnel decisions to ensure student safety," the province said.

They will also be asked to meet with students and former students who want to talk to them about the allegations against Legacy Christian Academy.