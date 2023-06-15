Former principal of Saskatoon private Christian school faces 11 charges of assault with a weapon

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

A former principal and teacher at Saskatoon's Legacy Christian Academy, a private Christian school formerly called Christian Centre Academy, has been charged with 11 counts of assault with a weapon following an investigation by Saskatoon Police Service's interpersonal violence section.

Duff Friesen, 65, turned himself in to Saskatoon police on Thursday. He made an appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday afternoon.

A news release from Saskatoon police said a 65-year-old Prince Albert man had been charged with 11 counts of assault with a weapon, but did not name Friesen. CBC confirmed it was Friesen at his court appearance.

Police say the charges stem from historical assault allegations were made in 2021 and 2022. The victims and the accused were known to each other through their affiliation with a Saskatoon faith-based institution, according to the police news release.

Friesen is one of more than 20 defendants accused of abusing and failing former students at the former Saskatoon Christian Centre Church and the Christian Centre Academy school, now known as Mile Two Church and Legacy Christian Academy.

Former students have launched a $25-million lawsuit alleging physical and sexual abuse.

In the amended state of claim, a plaintiff in the lawsuit accuses Friesen of bending him over a chair and striking him hard on the buttocks three times for telling 'inappropriate jokes' when he was 11 years old.

Another plaintiff accuses Friesen and other staff of the school of similar abuse.

"In response to an allegation of whispering and giggling during church service at the Church in the fall of 2003, on the Monday following the alleged whispering and giggling during church service, a majority of the students on the female volleyball team were lined up in the auditorium and berated by the director John Olubobokun, school principal Duff Friesen and coach Fran Thevenot," the statement of claim read.

"[A plaintiff] was taken into a side room, as were all other students on the female volleyball team, and stricken repeatedly on the buttocks with a wooden paddle within earshot of the other volleyball players."

The lawsuit has not been tested in court.

Friesen served a stint as principal of Regent Academy — a Prince Albert Christian School — following his departure from Legacy Christian Academy.