Sask. government names administrators for 3 independent Christian schools under scrutiny

The Saskatchewan government has named the administrators it is temporarily putting in charge of three independent Christian schools in the province.

More than 30 former students have alleged they suffered abuse at Saskatoon's Legacy Christian Academy, which was previously called Christian Centre Academy, and have filed criminal complaints.

Saskatoon police have confirmed an investigation and say they handed the file to Crown prosecutors back in April for consideration of possible charges.

A class-action lawsuit alleges years of physical, emotional and sexual abuse by staff and leadership at the school and adjacent church, and is seeking $25 million in damages.

A former Christian Centre Academy youth pastor said in an interview with CBC News that the allegations are "100 per cent true."

People named in the lawsuit have been working at the school and two others: Grace Christian School in Saskatoon and Regent Christian Academy in Prince Albert, but the province said last week that no one named in the lawsuit will be working in schools in the upcoming school year.

Saskatchewan Education Minister Dustin Duncan announced on Aug. 11 he would appoint independent administrators to increase oversight at the three independent schools.

On Monday, the government said Mike Walter will be the administrator at Legacy Christian Academy, Dave Derksen will provide oversight at Grace Christian School and Randy Fox will oversee Regent Christian Academy, adding that each of them is a "highly respected former superintendent or division director." They will start on Wednesday.

In a release, the government said the administrators' jobs will be to ensure student safety and well-being, to provide a positive learning environment for students and to ensure that their education is not disrupted.

Among other duties, they will review staff lists and "determine if the appropriate staff will continue to provide teaching and other services within the schools," the province said.

The administrators will also be reviewing the schools' policies, procedures and historical documentation in order to make recommendations for any changes that might be appropriate or necessary, the province said.

They will also provide formal reports to the Ministry of Education at least monthly to ensure the schools are teaching Saskatchewan curricula.

The administrators will be in place for the next several months, or as required, the province said.

Most schools begin the 2022-23 school year on Sept. 1.

CBC News first reported on the allegations on July 27. The lawsuit was filed on Aug. 8.