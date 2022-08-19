Fourth person affiliated with Legacy Christian Academy charged by police

A fourth person affiliated with Legacy Christian Academy has been charged by police.

Saskatoon police announced on Tuesday that a 74-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

The identity of the 74-year-old has not been released by police but they say the man and his alleged victim were "known to one another" through their affiliation with a Saskatoon faith-based institution.

Police have since confirmed the private Christian school is Legacy Christian Academy, which used to be called Christian Centre Academy.

After a series of CBC News stories outlining allegations against former school staff members, dozens of students say they filed criminal complaints with police.

So far three other people affiliated with the school, Aaron Benneweis, Duff Friesen and John Olubobokun have been charged by police.

Friesen and Olubobokun face multiple counts of assault with a weapon while Benneweis is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor.

WATCH | Former principal and teacher at Saskatoon's Legacy Christian Academy charged with 11 counts of assault with a weapon

Former principal and teacher at Saskatoon's Legacy Christian Academy charged with 11 counts of assault with a weapon Duration 2:03 Former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon say they feel validated. For nearly two years, they've been speaking out and filing complaints to police about alleged abuse within the church and school. Now, the former principal is facing 11 charges of assault with a weapon.

Police say the charges announced Tuesday are connected to a report made to police in 2022 regarding historic allegations of sexual assault.

Beckie Campbell made the complaint against the 74-year-old man.

Campbell, 39, told CBC News Tuesday they had received word that charges would be laid about a month ago and that police were giving the man time to turn himself in.

"I started to lose hope a little bit. I guess it was one of those, this is already 30 years in the making, so you know what's another month or two?" Campbell said.

Campbell's interactions with the man were through his role at Legacy Christian Academy. Due to the man's status at the school, they never questioned his actions.

"Questioning anything that was going on with him, for me, would have meant not only questioning an earthly authority, but questioning God and my faith as well," Campbell said.

Caitlin Erickson, a former student of Legacy Christian Academy, is part of a proposed $25-million abuse lawsuit filed by former students against the private Saskatoon Christian school.

Erickson said the charges announced on Tuesday are a long time coming.

"Obviously for his victims, this is a very big day for them," she said. "I think a lot of former students are feeling very vindicated today."

Saskatoon police say the 74-year-old turned himself into police on Tuesday.

He's set to make his first appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on Aug. 21.