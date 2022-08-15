Lease terminated for Sask. private Christian school implicated in abuse investigation

A private Saskatoon Christian school's rental agreement is being terminated because of the school's connection to widespread abuse allegations.

Grace Christian School was renting space inside Forest Grove Community Church. Forest Grove officials announced on the church's website Monday that they were terminating Grace Christian's lease, effective Sept. 1.

The provincial government announced last week it was taking over operations of Grace Christian and two other schools. All three schools currently have staff accused of various abuses by more than 30 former students of Christian Centre Academy, now called Legacy Christian Academy, in Saskatoon.

The third school affected is Regent Academy in Prince Albert.

Forest Grove Community Church officials declined an interview request, but sent an email to CBC News Monday afternoon.

"We are grieved for the students and families that will be affected and did not make this decision lightly, but believe it is best for all involved," stated the email.

The first student to come forward, Caitlin Erickson, said it must have been a difficult decision for Forest Grove to evict its tenants and potentially lose significant revenue, but that it was the right decision.

"I think it's very commendable," Erickson said. "I'm hoping that there are others who take the lead after seeing Forest Grove do the right thing, and they come forward and do the right thing as well."

Caitlin Erickson applauded the decision by a Saskatoon church to terminate the lease of one of three private Saskathcewan Christian schools implicated in allegations of widespread abuse. Erickson, who attended Christian Centre Academy, was the first former student to come forward. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

Erickson and more than 30 other former students have filed criminal complaints, launched a class action lawsuit and spoken publicly in recent days. Allegations cover a wide range of abuse including violent discipline, solitary confinement, sexual abuse, bizarre religious rituals and forced political campaigning for certain candidates.

A former Christian Centre Academy youth pastor said in an interview with CBC News that the allegations are "100 per cent true."

Saskatoon police say they handed the file to Crown prosecutors back in April for consideration of possible charges.

No one from Grace Christian School could be reached for comment Monday afternoon.