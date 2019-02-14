Burst sprinkler pipe cause of flooding at Sask. health facility

A flood last Thursday that closed a health centre in Leader, Sask., was caused by burst sprinkler line that wasn't sufficiently insulated.

Derek Miller, the Saskatchewan Health Authority's executive director of infrastructure management, said the burst pipe was in the ceiling near a hallway that connects the original building to a new addition that opened last year.

The flood also affected the electrical system and backup generator connections, which led to a power outage.

"When the water started leaking it made its way into the basement and into some electrical panels and electrical equipment," Miller said.

"The transfer switch that transfers the power from normal power to the backup generator appeared to be compromised and we killed the power so that we wouldn't risk any fire or electrical issues."

Residents relocated

The flood forced the removal of long-term care residents in the middle of the night from the health centre in Leader, about 150 kilometres northwest of Swift Current, near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

Most of the 25 residents are currently in facilities in Cabri, Swift Current, Kindersley and Maple Creek. A few are with family members and are receiving home care.

The flood damaged drywall, flooring, two electrical panels and the fire sprinkler system.

Miller said while the initial burst pipe was being inspected, a second pipe burst. That problem was quickly contained.

He said health authority staff and contractors are flushing the sprinkler system in the affected area to ensure there is no more ice in the pipes prior to repressurizing the line.

Residents should be able to return to the health centre by the end of the month, he said.

"The facility still requires drying time and then needs to be inspected to ensure it is fully cleaned up and free of contaminants before we resume resident and patient care."