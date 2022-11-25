Leader of controversial Diagolon movement Jeremy MacKenzie free on bail after review hearing

Jeremy MacKenzie, the leader of the controversial Diagalon movement, is free on bail after his lawyer returned to court with a revised release plan.

The Crown consented to the release of the 36-year-old after a brief appearance before Court of King's Bench Justice Daniel Konkin in Saskatoon on Friday.

Defence lawyer Sherif Foda and prosecutor Andrew Clements presented a broad list of conditions, including giving $35,000 in cash and sureties, promising to not speak about the two complainants on social media, returning to his home in Nova Scotia, abiding by a curfew, and not drinking or consuming non-prescription drugs.

MacKenzie appeared by video from the Saskatoon Correctional Centre, clean-shaven and wearing a blue suit and tie. He agreed to all conditions.

"There's essentially two grounds an individual can be released after a bail review. One is an error in the judge's decision, which we don't think was present here. The second is that there's a material change," Clements said outside court.

"In this particular case, the material change in circumstances that we viewed when we reassessed the case was a much stronger bail plan."

MacKenzie is facing multiple gun-related charges stemming from an alleged incident in November 2021 near Viscount, Sask., which is about 75 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

The allegations include assault, pointing a firearm, mischief and careless use of a restricted weapon.

He was arrested at his home in Cole Harbour, N.S., on a Canada-wide warrant in September and flown to Saskatoon.

Clements said MacKenzie will not be flown back to Nova Scotia from Saskatoon.

"My understanding is he'll be transported to Quebec to face matters there, and from there he would have to pay his way back to Nova Scotia," he said.

MacKenzie is charged in Quebec with uttering threats and criminal harassment.