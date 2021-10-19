Latest Sask. wastewater studies show COVID-19 spike across province over Thanksgiving weekend

The latest COVID-19 study from the University of Saskatchewan shows a dramatic jump in COVID-19 virus in sewage samples taken from three cities in the province.

On Monday, the Global Institute for Water Security's report showed an increase of 109 per cent in viral RNA in Saskatoon's wastewater sample compared to the week before.

Similarly, North Battleford showed an increase of 124 per cent and an increase of 61 per cent in Prince Albert.

Samples from all three cities were taken last week and included the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The institute uses sewage samples to predict future COVID-19 infections. The study said a rise in test results could result in a jump in new infections anywhere from seven to 10 days after the samples were taken.

Prior to this study, wastewater samples were tracking down. In Saskatoon, for example, the study found a decrease of 76 per cent in viral RNA while North Battleford showed a decrease of 67 per cent in its study.

The report said, due to vaccinations, it's difficult to predict whether infections will result in higher case rates.

In a separate study conducted by the University of Regina, researchers found a substantial increase in COVID-19 samples in the city's wastewater and are now considered high for the first time since December 2020.

A social media post from the university said while Regina's test numbers are high, the results are showing a slowdown in increase.

The report said the delta variant of COVID-19 was the only viral strain found in the samples.

All of the data will be shared with health authorities.