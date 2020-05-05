Saskatoon company announces largest apartment project in province's history

A Saskatoon company isn't letting COVID-19 get in the way of a massive apartment complex.

Baydo Towers, announced Tuesday, is set to feature two 25-storey apartment towers. The complex is to be built near Kinsmen Park, on Fifth Avenue and 25th Street. When finished, it would be the largest residential building in the province.

"We're going to have 426 residential units in it," said Chris Luczka, vice president of finance for Baydo Development Corporation.

"There's going to be approximately 500 parking stalls and there's 11,000 square feet of commercial space on the main floor."

The Baydo Towers are set to feature a rooftop patio, a games room and a yoga studio. (Submitted by Baydo Development Corporation)

Baydo Developments is already building a 10-storey apartment building in the Broadway area. Luczka said expanding into the downtown just makes sense.

"One of the main reasons was its proximity to everything," said Luczka.

"You've got the university a short walk across the bridge. There's the city hospital right by. It's a close walk to downtown and the new BRT is going to be running right beside the location."

The company believes there is pent-up demand for newly-built apartments in the city. The company just finished a 230 unit complex in Stonebridge, which it says filled up quickly.

"There's lots of people out there looking to rent and they don't want to rent in older buildings anymore," Luczka said.

The Baydo Towers are set to be located at the corner of 25th Street and Fifth Avenue. (Supplied by Baydo Development Corporation)

Whiile COVID-19 restrictions are making business difficult for everyone, Luczka said he didn't think they would impede construction.

"Just the nature of construction at the stage that we're at, it's already physically distant," he said.

"There's not a lot of close interaction that's necessary in the first five or six months of a project of this size."

The company expects the project to inject $100 million into the provincial economy. The plan calls for the building to be completed by late 2022.