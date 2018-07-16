Video
Large fire burns shed, fence in Saskatoon
Firefighters were kept busy at an early morning house fire in Saskatoon on Monday.
5 fire trucks brought out to battle blaze, cause under investigation
Five fire trucks were called out to a home on the 300 block of Avenue V South just before 2 a.m. CST.
A shed and fence were consumed by flames when crews arrived. They were able to knock the flames down within 10 minutes.
It's still not clear what caused the fire.
No one was hurt.