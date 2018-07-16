Skip to Main Content
Large fire burns shed, fence in Saskatoon
Video

Large fire burns shed, fence in Saskatoon

Firefighters were kept busy at an early morning house fire in Saskatoon on Monday.

5 fire trucks brought out to battle blaze, cause under investigation

CBC News ·
A fire broke out in the backyard of a home on Avenue V South early Monday morning. (Submitted by Ryan Fletcher)

Firefighters were kept busy at an early morning house fire in Saskatoon on Monday.

Five fire trucks were called out to a home on the 300 block of Avenue V South just before 2 a.m. CST.

Large yard fire burns shed, fence in Saskatoon--submitted by Ryan Fletcher 0:52

A shed and fence were consumed by flames when crews arrived. They were able to knock the flames down within 10 minutes.

It's still not clear what caused the fire.

No one was hurt.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us