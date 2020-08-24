K-12 students in Lanigan, Sask., area to get new $21M school

The provincial government says it plans to build a new school by 2023 for students at Lanigan Elementary School and Lanigan Central High School.

Humboldt-Watrous MLA Donna Harpauer, joined by representatives from the Horizon School Division, announced Monday that approval had been granted to begin the planning and design of the facility.

The government said construction of the estimated $21-million school is scheduled to begin sometime in spring 2021, once the design and planning phase is completed.

The new school will accommodate approximately 400 Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, it said.

It said the new school is part of the government's $7.5 billion two-year capital plan to stimulate the province's economic recovery following the pandemic.

According to a government release, the Ministry of Education, Horizon School Division and SaskBuilds are "currently in the process of determining the best fit project manager" for the new facility.

The government is promising the new community learning hub will have modern features, as well as the inclusion of counselling spaces for both students and school staff.

The Ministry of Education said it will continue to collaborate with partners and local organizations, such as libraries and advanced education resources, to ensure the new school meets the needs of the local community.

Lanigan is approximately 120 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.