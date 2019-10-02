RUH cleaning staff weren't told man was missing in hospital until he was found dead 3 days later: report

Allen Landrie's daughter says the 72-year-old went to Royal University Hospital to take his own life so he would be found soon and be found by "professionals that could handle it." rather than a family member.

However, due to potential missteps by the Saskatchewan Health Authority outlined in a summary report sent to his family by Saskatchewan Coroner Jane Olsen, his body sat in a locked bathroom for three days — during which Landrie was considered a missing person — instead of being found quickly.

"It makes me sick to my stomach," said Tammi Bryan, Landrie's daughter, calling the search "sloppy."

"It's four days and every minute — every second — was excruciating."

The document, which summarizes information gathered about Landrie's death and the search for him during those four days, says that "all reasonable search efforts appear to have been made," but outlined several factors that contributed to Landrie's body being overlooked.

These factors include staff having been diverted from routine cleaning to assist with the opening of the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, some staff not being informed Landrie was missing and a cleaner failing to file a "Work Not Completed" memo signalling there was a problem with the locked room where Landrie's body was found, as is "recommended housekeeping practice."

The summary also found environmental services staff, made up of housekeeping, maintenance and groundskeepers, had not been informed Landrie was believed to be missing in the hospital until after his body was found.

Bryan said her dad was a loving father and grandfather of 10 who would always stay in touch with family, making sure everyone had a card on their birthdays. In the months before his death, that contact slowed.

Bryan said Landrie was in severe pain due to arthritis and had gone to St. Paul's Hospital three times before his death, but was told the doctor's could not help him.

On Sept. 28, the day he was reported missing, he texted his sister apologizing, saying he "just can't take the pain any longer," and gave her instructions on what to do with his possessions.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says staff from RUH, pictured here, being diverted to help with the opening of the new children's hospital contributed to the delay in finding Allan Landrie's body. (Albert Couillard/CBC)

His body was discovered on at 9 a.m. CST on Oct. 1 after a caretaker asked a member of hospital security to unlock the washroom he was located in. Bryan said that bathroom was just steps away from where Landrie had entered the hospital days earlier.

In a statement Friday, the SHA again offered condolences to Landrie's family and said it would be "conducting a thorough review over what occurred in our facility and are supporting the review being done by the Coroner's Office."

"In light of the ongoing nature of the investigation, we are unable to share any further details at this time," the statement said.

The summary document says several protocols have been put in place to prevent this type of situation from happening again. These include introducing a protocol requiring staff to knock at locked doors and to notify superiors of any "Work Not Completed" memo.

The document also determined that finding his body sooner would not have saved his life.

"Based upon the condition of his body and the appearance of the room, it is likely that Mr. Landrie died very soon after his arrival at the hospital, and early discovery would not have changed the fact of his death."

Bryan said she and her family are disappointed in what they've learned about the search and want the Saskatchewan Health Authority to hold an inquest.

"The hospital knew he entered the hospital and never left the hospital," she said. "So the fact that housekeeping didn't even know there was a missing person in the hospital is crazy to me."

She said her family want the health authority to ensure this type of situation is not duplicated again in the future.

"We just couldn't believe that he couldn't be found," she said. "He would be absolutely mortified that he was even on the news. He wanted to just stop the pain."