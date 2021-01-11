3 more deaths at Lakeview Pioneer Lodge outbreak in Wakaw, Sask.
Five residents in total have now died at a home that once housed 44 people.
The total death toll is now 5 as of Monday
Three more residents have died at a Wakaw, Sask., care home dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
Last week, Lakeview Pioneer Lodge announced its first two deaths in the outbreak, which had spread to practically all residents of the 44-person home.
On Monday, Wayne Nogier, the home's interim administrator, confirmed another three infected residents have died. That brings the outbreak's total death toll at the home to five.
One resident is in hospital.
Out of the home's 70 workers, 45 are currently infected and isolating at home.
"Operational planning is still a moving target however we believe it will happen this week," Nogier said of getting COVID-19 vaccine doses.
