Lacrosse fans cheer rescue of Saskatchewan Rush season

Evan Schemenauer admits he was a little worried about this year's National Lacrosse League season.

Earlier this month, the Saskatchewan Rush cancelled its first two games over a dispute between the players' association and owners. It appeared the season was in jeopardy until an agreement was reached this weekend.

"I was pleasantly surprised that something actually happed," podcaster and lacrosse fan Evan Schemenauer told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning. "We were literally waiting within minutes on Wednesday (for an announcement) that could have taken this the opposite direction."

Both sides were locked in a dispute over wages and compensation. While the players' association wanted a piece of concessions, parking and merchandise, like NHL players receive, owners balked at the idea.

"The key to the deal was this future league growth that is about to happen," he said. "Especially with all this expansion happening."

A new National Lacrosse League franchise was recently announced for Halifax, while other markets are noticing spikes in attendance.

Players will get a four-per-cent increase to their salary ranges, although that won't necessarily affect everyone on the field.

"People in the middle of the range and the far end of the range won't necessarily get that," he said. "Rookies, players making minimum salary and the five or so franchise players in the league, are all going to get a four-per-cent raise."

While he says there was some bad blood generated during the dispute, Schemenauer believes everyone is too busy getting ready for the season.

"There are some very outspoken players who may have to mend some fences along the lines, but they've got two weeks of training camp to get things settled," he said. "These teams don't have time to dwell on the past."

The Saskatchewan Rush plan on making up both games that were cancelled.

The Rush make their debut against the New England Black Wolves Dec. 28. Their first game at home will be against the San Diego Seals on Jan. 5.