Woman charged following fatal hit and run on northern Sask. reserve

A fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian in the La Ronge, Sask., area has led to the arrest of a 24-year-old woman.

A man was found on a street on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band First Nation, approximately 340 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, shortly after midnight Sunday, RCMP said in a release.

Police said his injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said they then received a report from a woman saying she hit someone while driving.

A truck with visible front-end damage was parked in the driveway of a home where the woman was found, police said.

RCMP also said she appeared to be intoxicated.

The woman has been charged with impaired operation causing death.

The victim has been identified, but RCMP said they won't be releasing his name.