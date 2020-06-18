Lac La Ronge Indian Band breaks ground on new addictions, mental health treatment centre

Work has officially begun on a multi-million dollar mental health and addiction treatment facility in northern Saskatchewan.

On Wednesday, officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Lac La Ronge Indian Band Wellness, Healing and Recovery Centre. The facility will allow up to 24 people to get treatment for six to eight weeks.

"It was something that the community was wanting," said Chief Tammy Cook-Searson.

"It's supported by everyone in the north and we needed to be able to work together on a project this big to make it a reality."

For years, people in northern Saskatchewan have complained that mental health and addiction treatment has been sorely lacking in the region.

In December, Saskatchewan's auditor noted that suicide rates in the northwest region exceed the provincial average by nearly 50 per cent.

The region — which includes La Loche, Meadow Lake, Lloydminster and North Battleford — has a suicide rate of 27.9 per 100,000 people, compared to the provincial average of 18.7.

Chief Tammy Cook-Searson at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Lac La Ronge Indian Band Wellness, Healing and Recovery Centre. (Jim Searson/Submitted)

The centre will try to get people treatment in a timely manner, something that has been a problem in the past.

"It's hard to tell someone [with mental health or addiction issues], 'Okay, yes, we know you have a problem, but in six months' time we'll get you in,'" said project manager Kyle Krushelniski.

"It gives a bridge between identifying the problem and actually getting them into treatment."

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band has been working on the project since 2006.

While the main treatment facility will be built on the Fairchild reserve, post-treatment care will also be available on the First Nation's five other communities: Stanley Mission, Grandmother's Bay, Sucker River, Hall

Lake and Little Red River.

"Aftercare is key, and also engaging the community in the healing," said Chief Cook-Searson.

"It's not about replacing any of the services that we have, because we do already have mental health and addiction workers in our communities. But it's helping the workers be able to do their jobs and and this to enhance and build a capacity in the north."

The treatment centre will incorporate western therapeutic treatment with traditional Woodland Cree teachings.

Indigenous Services Canada contributed $11.6 million toward the project and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health contributed $2 million, along with $2 million from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

Construction is expected to take 18 months.