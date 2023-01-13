La Ronge woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in Sheena Billette murder

A La Ronge woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter Jan. 12 for her role in the death of Sheena Billette is going to prison.

Telsa Mackenzie had originally been charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser but included offence at Court of King's Bench in Prince Albert.

She was sentenced to four years and nine months.

There is a ban on publishing details from the hearing because Mackenzie's three co-accused are still going through the courts.

Billette, 28, was found on the side of the highway north of La Ronge two days before Christmas in 2019.