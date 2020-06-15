Final person wanted in June La Ronge shootout with police taken into custody: Sask. RCMP

RCMP have arrested the fourth and final person wanted in connection with a June incident in La Ronge, Sask., that prompted a public safety alert and a search for the suspects.

Celine Charles was wanted on one count of obstruction in connection with the June 19 incident, when officers were reportedly shot at near a La Ronge home. A bullet struck the windshield of a police truck, RCMP say, but no injuries were reported. One of the officers returned fire, according to RCMP.

The incident led to an emergency alert for La Ronge, Air Ronge, Lac La Ronge and the surrounding areas, about 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Following the shootout, police said they were searching for two men — Terrance Daigneault and Allan Sanderson.

Daigneault — who now faces 11 charges, including two counts of attempted murder — was arrested on June 22, along with Nikeyta Bradfield, who was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to attempted murder with a firearm.

Police also said at that point they were looking for Charles.

Sanderson was arrested in July, and charged with obstruction and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, after an illegally modified loaded firearm was seized when he was arrested, according to police.

Charles was arrested by RCMP on Thursday in Air Ronge, and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

RCMP say they continue to investigate the shootout.