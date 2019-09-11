La Ronge RCMP release sketch of suspect in sexual assault case

La Ronge RCMP have released a sketch of a male suspect allegedly involved in a sexual assault and are asking for the public's help identifying him.

A woman was physically and sexually assaulted around 10:30 p.m. CST on June 20 on a walking trail in La Ronge's Bell's Point neighbourhood, according to an RCMP news release.

She was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The male is described as being about 6-foot-4, 200 pounds and in his early 30s.

He had short black hair, dark coloured eyes and crooked yellow teeth.

At the time of the assault the suspect was wearing an ACDC T-shirt, jeans, a baseball cap and steel-toe boots.

If you have any information you can call La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers.