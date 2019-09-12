La Ronge RCMP officers injured in attack by mob while making arrest

RCMP say they are looking for a video of an assault on two officers that took place in La Ronge, Sask., last month.

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 23, two officers responded to a complaint of several unwanted guests in a home.

RCMP said while the officers were escorting an intoxicated man from the dwelling, a man intervened and assaulted both officers.

After informing the attacker he was under arrest for assaulting the officers, the man fled, police said.

Police said the man was stopped by the officers, but he resisted arrest.

RCMP said it was during a struggle on the ground to put handcuffs on the attacker that several others began to assault the officers.

After being struck repeatedly, the officers were able to distance themselves from the other attackers by drawing and pointing a Taser.

Police said the Taser was not deployed.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer.

Both officers received medical treatment and are now on light duties as a result of their injuries.

The RCMP have yet to apprehend anyone else. But they said the officers noticed a group of people filming the entire incident, which lasted about 10 minutes, by cellphone.

Police are asking anyone with that footage to come forward, saying it's "crucial" to helping identify the others who assaulted the officers.