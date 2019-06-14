La Ronge council votes 6-1 to raise Pride flag

The town of La Ronge has come back around on a lapsed tradition.

In 2014, the town raised a Pride flag to oppose anti-gay protests ahead of the Sochi Olympics and throughout the games.

Five years later, the flag is making a triumphant return to city hall.

The rainbow flag will fly after a ceremony Wednesday.

The real story is not a lack of pride, but the activism and education behind the return.

Cheering, hugs, and celebratory ice cream

In 2017, despite support for the annual Pride parade, a motion to fly the flag was voted down by town council. In 2018, a motion was introduced, but was never seconded by anyone in council.

The issue went back before council this Tuesday. Upwards of 60 people supported the cause in person at the meeting. Saskatoon drag queen Cheryl Trade - aka Jordan McKay - travelled up to his hometown to speak at the meeting.

"One of the things I put to the councillors is that they have a Northern Alcohol Stragey in La Ronge and they said some residents may be opposed to the strategy," he said

"They said some residents may be opposed to the strategy but if it's going to save one life then it's worth it."

McKay, one of a handful of speakers at the meeting, told council that if the community's support of the flag saved one young person's life, the decision would be of the same importance.

Councillors voted 6-1 to fly the flag.

Saskatoon drag queen and La Ronge native Cheryl Trade addresses La Ronge town council to persuade councillors to raise the Pride flag for the rest of the month of June. (Submitted by Jordan McKay)

It was ignorance and confusion, not malice, that led to the previous motions failing, according to McKay.

Once the community came out to change that, council was receptive.

"There was cheering, there were lots of tears, hugs. We took pictures right in the council meeting," McKay said.

"We went for a little celebratory ice cream afterwards."

'Pride always started off as a protest'

McKay is careful to remind the community and council alike that support is a privilege not everyone enjoys.

"Pride always started off as a protest. It was a trans woman of colour that was fighting for our rights.

"You have to remember that there are people out there who may not have those same privileges as you. And it's important to stand by them and support them."

Mayor Ron Woytowich was conflicted in his support of the move to raise the flag, but voted in favour of the motion Tuesday.

McKay was pleased, not only because the flag is going up, but because council, for the most part, opened their hearts and minds to people of the diverse queer community of La Ronge.