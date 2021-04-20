Search crews locate body of second missing snowmobiler near La Ronge, Sask.

RCMP say the body of a second missing person has been recovered by search crews on the Churchill River in Saskatchewan.

On Sunday, crews began to search for three snowmobilers who had gone missing near Grandmother's Bay, near La Ronge. Crews found snowmobile tracks leading to open water on the river, and many feared the trio had broken through the ice.

The body of the first person was located Monday morning, and the body of the second person was located Monday night.

A third person has not been found.

According to a Facebook post from Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson, search crews used remote-operated vehicles, underwater cameras and boats to search for the bodies and recover them.

Cook-Searson thanked the community and search crew members for their hard work and support.

She also expressed her condolences for the community of Grandmother's Bay, as well as the families of the snowmobilers.

The community is about 400 kilometres north of Saskatoon.