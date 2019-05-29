'Just like running thunder': La Ronge remembers the rapid rise the Mallard Fire, 20 years later

It went from some smoke in the morning to an uncontrollable force by the afternoon. It moved faster than any human could run and devoured 10 homes.

That's how La Ronge resident Darcy McPhail recounts the wildfire that started in the early hours of May 27, 1999.

A lightning strike started what would later be called the Mallard Fire.

When the words "Mallard Fire" come up in the Lac La Ronge community these days, most who lived there at the time can say exactly what they were doing the day it started.

Some were hosting or touring around guests who were in town for a regional colleges conference when water bombers flew by.

Marian Andrews, a teacher, was at a culture camp with the local school, completely unaware that within hours her home — and one of her family dogs — would be reduced to ash.

Lynnette Merriman was at her home daycare with 10 children that morning. By the afternoon, the children were gone to a safer location and she and her family were tackling flames that threatened to burn down her house.

Path of destruction

McPhail, Merriman's brother, was having coffee in the shop at her place at 11 a.m. The house is on the north end of La Ronge. The backyard was bush.

McPhail said he could hear and see the fire growing, but "we weren't really worried."

It's a common sentiment for most looking back at the event.

Andrews lived in a subdivision north of La Ronge called Eagle Point — about a kilometre from Merriman's house — and was right next to the water bomber station. It gave Andrews confidence that her home wasn't at risk.

But a terrible wind was blowing.

The wildfire spread rapidly, but its severity was tamped down the following day when it rained in La Ronge, Andrews said. (La Ronge Regional Fire Department/Facebook)

By lunchtime, McPhail saw flames from the east heading in a western path toward the house. A shop out back, containing a pontoon boat, two vehicles, a bobcat and lots of tools, stood in its path.

"It was basically a wall of fire about 200 feet high when it hit the shop. And the shop was gone within 10 minutes. The whole shop went down. It was like sitting in a sauna," McPhail said.

Within minutes, he could see right through the walls of the tin-sided building.

The shop was gone, but the house was still intact. McPhail and others ran around with five gallon pails, garbage cans, anything they could fill with water, and put out spot fires that popped up.

His brother-in-law Grant Merriman hopped into a skid steer and picked up sand and dirt from the ground to throw at a bluff of trees that would have taken the house with them if they'd started on fire.

A building next to the Merrimans' shop was spared by the fire. (Courtesy of Scott Robertson)

At one point the group took a moment to survey the damage. They were about 50 metres from Highway 102, the only road in or out of La Ronge at the time.

That's when they saw the most frightening and threatening display of nature of the entire day.

The fire was hopping along treetops, buoyed by high winds, toward the highway. The group took off running, but the fire beat them to the road.

"I was a fairly fast runner in my day but I couldn't run faster than that fire. It was unbelievable how quick it went. It was just like running thunder. It just took off and there was really nothing you could do," McPhail said.

Once across the road, the fire was headed for Andrews's home.

Children in town were put into lockdown at their schools or had to be evacuated. There were no cellphones in those days, so word travelled slowly.

Andrews, the schoolteacher, remembers hearing that Eagle Point had been hit.

Judith Kulig, who studied the fire with the University of Lethbridge, said other fires in the 20 years since, like those at Slave Lake and Fort McMurray, show that entire communities can be wiped out. (La Ronge Regional Fire Department/Facebook)

Her son, in Grade 12 at the time, tried to get home to round up the family's dogs but the road was blocked. One of their chocolate labs had perished in the fire.

Andrews and her husband drove out to look at the rubble, but she also was preparing for a job interview later that day. She doesn't remember how she dealt with it all.

"You go into shock, when you have something so [traumatic happen]. Our house was new. We were only in it for two years," she said.

One of the toughest parts for her was sorting through the rubble, not because of what she lost, but because she had to see her children dealing with losing all their memories.

"You can sort of handle it for yourself but it's harder when you see your children going through it," Andrews said.

The crisis that McPhail witnessed lasted around four hours. In that time, 10 houses were destroyed but no humans were injured.

About a dozen people, McPhail included, went around La Ronge in the following days putting out spot fires. It took one week and about 248 firefighters to put out the main fire, which stretched eight kilometres by the end, according to a report by the University of Lethbridge's Judith Kulig.

The fire started overnight after lightning struck, and was spotted around 9 a.m. CST, McPhail recalled. It just nicked the outer corners of the northern part of La Ronge and Eagle Point on its westward path before it hit the lake, which stopped it from spreading any further.

20 years on

Andrews and her husband loved the location of their home and rebuilt on the same lot. Nature has rebounded impressively in the area, aside from a few spots that were likely hotspots during the fire.

She still wonders how the fire affected her children, noting that "back then you sucked it up" rather than going for counselling or seeking help from the trauma of something like that.

On the fire anniversary date, May 27, Andrews saw smoke that had blown in from Alberta fires.

She told her husband it was the exact same "fire wind" as that terrible day 20 years earlier.

"It's almost like a cold wind. It chills you to the bone. It's just a different wind," she said.

Looking back, she questions how the fire was handled.

"I don't think anyone was prepared. They should have put that fire out right away. I think they were very careless the way they handled it," she said.

The community has done a lot of work creating fire breaks to reduce the amount of fuel for wildfires, particularly after the 2015 fire threatened but did not hit infrastructure in La Ronge.

It's a reality of modern times, Andrews notes, and a reminder to look after the environment.