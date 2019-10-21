La Ronge RCMP seize almost $18K in cash in pot bust

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly illegally trafficking cannabis on a La Ronge-area reserve of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

Police seized about 3.75 lbs. of suspected illegal cannabis and $17,800 in cash while executing a search warrant at a home early Friday evening, RCMP said in a release.

Police said illegal possession and distribution of pot had been suspected to be taking place at the home, and officers found other evidence of drug trafficking there.

The suspect has been charged with possession of cannabis for distribution and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charges on Dec. 16 in La Ronge.