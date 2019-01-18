New era to begin for La Loche, Sask., school where shooting occurred

The high school in the village of La Loche, a small Dene community in the far north-west region of Saskatchewan, is set to embark on a welcome new era.

In January 2016, a student killed two people in a La Loche home, then went to the town's Dene High School, killed two more and injured seven others.

The Dene High School is officially reopening today after the provincial government spent $4.45 million renovating the front entrance, staff and administration rooms, junior science room, the student lounge and washrooms.

The Northern Lights School Division has asked that the media not record the ceremony or take still pictures of the events today.

The shooter was weeks away from his 18th birthday. The young man is appealing his sentence and can't be named.