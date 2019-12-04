Lawyer for La Loche killer appealing sentence to Supreme Court

The lawyer for a young man who shot and killed four people in a school and in a home in northern Saskatchewan is going to the Supreme Court of Canada asking for a lesser sentence.

Aaron Fox plans to seek leave to appeal to the country's highest court after the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal dismissed his client's sentence appeal in October.

The shooter was weeks shy of turning 18 when he killed two brothers at their home and a teacher and a teacher's aide at the La Loche high school in 2016.

Seven others in the school were wounded.

The teen pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted murder and was sentenced as an adult to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Fox had argued that his client should be sentenced as a youth, as cognitive and mental issues affected his maturity and level of blame.