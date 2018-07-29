Buildings on school grounds burn down in La Loche, Sask.

A storage building that held crucial components for winter Dene cultural camps in La Loche, Sask. has burned to the ground.

Another building was severely damaged, with only two walls standing once the fire was put out in the northwest Saskatchewan village.

The fire started around 7 a.m. CST on Sunday.

Fire Chief Derek Herman said he arrived with four other firefighters to contain the flames. It took about three hours to put the fires out, Herman said.

A storage building that held crucial components for winter Dene cultural camps in La Loche, Sask. has burned to the ground. (Gerry Ross/Facebook)

The buildings are both near the community's elementary school. One of the buildings had served as a storage space for snowmobiles, which were used to take children out ice fishing and trapping in winter. That building was completely flattened.

The other building was used for school storage, and held mostly furniture, chairs, desks and shelving, said principal Leanne Gailey. Those contents were also destroyed in the fire.

However, the fire did not encroach on the school, Herman said.

A storage building that held crucial components for winter Dene cultural camps in La Loche, Sask., has burned to the ground. (Gerry Ross/Facebook)

Herman said two shipping containers nearby were still too hot from the fire to assess for damage. Gailey said they hold generators, fish nets and other extra school supplies.

The school will be getting an investigator to look into the cause of the fire, according to Herman.

Connecting children to cultural activities

The four snowmobiles in the storage shed had been donated to the school years ago. Two of them were functioning while the other two were used for parts.

The snowmobiles were critical to getting children out to the school's cabin and other areas where the kids took part in ski camps, trapping camps and other cultural activities, Gailey said.

Shipping containers located at the back of the school were also used for storage, and were too hot still on Sunday afternoon for anyone to assess if the contents inside were damaged. (Raymond Dauvin/Facebook)

"There's no cell service so technology's out, and kids are socially engaged with one another. They're laughing...they're ice fishing, just learning the Dene culture," Gailey said.

There's a strong demand for programming from the 500 children in the elementary school, which was halfway toward reaching a $120,000 fundraising target to build a second cabin.

"It's frustrating because the things that are in that shed are the things that make our community a great place," Gailey said, bemoaning the loss of supplies that helped the children engage in learning.

She said the community is resilient enough to recover and she hopes to have one or two snowmobiles ready to run the winter programming later this year.