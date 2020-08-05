La Loche, Sask. RCMP searching for wanted man

Police in northern Saskatchewan are searching for a 28-year-old man charged with assault with a weapon.

Brennon Markus Toulejour has been wanted by the La Loche RCMP since Nov. 1, 2019, on an outstanding arrest warrant for assault.

On Sunday, police said Toulejour was involved in another incident on the Clearwater River Dene Nation, where he was charged with assault with a weapon.

Police said Toulejour has been actively evading police, and is believed to be living somewhere on the first nation.

Toulejour is also known by the name Mamoo, and is 5'9" feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has short dark hair and normally wears a moustache and a wispy beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Loche RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

