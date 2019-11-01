La Loche, Sask., man airlifted to hospital after hit-and-run

A 19-year-old man was flown to hospital in Saskatoon after he was hit by a vehicle on a street in La Loche, Sask., early Thursday morning.

RCMP said the man was in the northern part of the village when he was hit at about 5 a.m. CST.

The vehicle didn't stop and left the man lying in the street.

The victim was taken to hospital in La Loche by family members. He was eventually airlifted to Saskatoon by Air Ambulance for further treatment.

Police are asking for help from members of the public who may have information on what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the local RCMP detachment.