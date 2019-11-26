RCMP say La Loche drug deal ended with bullets flying during highway chase

RCMP say a trip five men took from Buffalo Narrows to La Loche to buy drugs didn't work out as planned.

On Nov. 3, RCMP got reports of shots fired about 15 km south of La Loche on Highway 155, which connects the two communities, according to a news release. Buffalo Narrows and La Loche are about 100 km apart.

"When officers arrived at the scene, they located a pickup truck with damage to the rear tires and five males hiding in the bushes," RCMP said. "The males were transported to the La Loche detachment to be interviewed. They mentioned being chased along the highway by another vehicle and shot at from the same vehicle."

The people involved did not readily co-operate, police said.

RCMP now say they believe the five men drove from Buffalo Narrows to La Loche to buy illegal drugs. They were involved in an altercation and ended up being pursued south on Highway 155, when shots were fired.

The five men from Buffalo Narrows face a variety of robbery and weapons charges.

A 54-year-old La Loche man faces charges including trafficking cocaine, and possessing and discharging a firearm.