La Loche Mayor says province needs to tailor vaccine rollout to Northern communities

It's slow going when it comes to vaccine uptake in the province's far northwest region, and mayor of one of the region's busiest hubs says Saskatchewan's one-model-fits-all vaccine rollout may be to blame.

Georgina Jolibois, mayor of the northern village of La Loche, says the province needs to produce a tailored vaccine plan for the north to ensure residents feel safe and confident when they get the vaccine.

She feels, at the moment, all of the provided talking points and background have been for a southern audience.

"It's not related to the communities and to the region," said Jolibois.

Leaders in the region have been doing their part in terms of vaccination — by promoting vaccines constantly and organizing local raffles for those who have gotten their shot — but she says the province needs to do a better job of tailoring its message to the north.

She's already asked officials with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to do a better job informing people about the Moderna vaccine used in remote communities.

"People need to feel safe about the injection," she said. "What's in it? How was it made? People really want to know — in detail — all of that information."

As of Sunday afternoon, Saskatchewan had administered 590,952 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, of which 10,554 — less than 2 per cent — were in Saskatchewan's far northwest region.

Jolibois says the key person that northern leaders communicate with is Don McMorris, minister responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, but she says meetings are often brief, short and "sometimes there's not even time for meaningful dialogue."

CBC News reached out to McMorris' office, the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Ministry of Health for comment but a response was not immediately received.

However, following Friday's Legislative sitting, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe acknowledged his government would like to see higher rates in the region and is working to make that happen.

Sporting an "I Got My COVID-19 Vaccine!" sticker, Premier Scott Moe says the province is working to address low vaccine uptake in the province's north. (Saskatchewan Media Pool )

"We're taking efforts and initiatives to increase the uptake, not only in northern Saskatchewan, but to get our uptake as high as possible across the province."

Moe noted while there are still cases in the region and work to be done when it comes to vaccines, he says the province has taken great strides in combatting the spread of COVID-19 in the area, which he attributed to the effectiveness of vaccines — even with only one of two doses administered.

"We're in a markedly different position in the far north and the northern parts of the province than we were six months ago," he said.

Moe says the province has already increased the number of vaccines flowing to the region, and also been working to ensure people in the north could be vaccinated earlier. He said further messaging about vaccine availability is already on its way.

"We are sending out this correspondence just to ensure and remind those in the province that for some reason or another, have not received the first dose of their vaccine and are eligible, the importance of going out, and rolling up their sleeve, and taking that first dose, ultimately taking that second dose," he said.

"This is our path through this."