'This is a joke': Ombudsman won't recommend more money for teacher shot in face in La Loche

Saskatchewan's ombudsman is not recommending that the government further compensate a substitute teacher shot in the face during the La Loche school shooting.

Teacher Charlene Klyne lost all vision in her left eye after the attack and can only see dark shadows in her right. She has shotgun pellets lodged in multiple spots from her jaw to her chest, deemed too risky to remove.

Since the shooting, Klyne has complained that she does not receive enough financial aid to deal with her injuries. Now, the provincial ombudsman has decided against recommending Klyne's payments be increased.

"It took almost a year and a half and they come up with no recommendations?" said Klyne. "I thought, 'This is a joke.'"

Klyne lost all her vision in her left eye after the attack and can only see dark shadows in her right. She has shotgun pellets lodged in 13 different spots from her jaw to her chest which have been deemed too risky to remove.

We're trying to get some funds put away and be able to live. - Charlene Klyne

After moving to Saskatoon for better access to medical professionals, Klyne says she's constantly being driven to physical therapy and counselling sessions by her family, placing everyone under significant financial strain. The situation became worse when her husband, the La Loche school's former vice-principal, had to leave his work to drive Klyne to appointments.

"We don't get any extra money for my husband to be off driving me around to all these appointments," she said. "It's just a struggle."

Klyne said she only receives $1,200 per month, which is not enough to pay her monthly bills.

"We're trying to get a service dog, we're trying to get these e-sight glasses, so maybe I can do something with the rest of my life," she said. "And we're trying to get some funds put away and be able to live."

School division outside ombudsman's jurisdiction

In a news release, Ombudsman Mary McFadyen said her review found that the Workers' Compensation Board and the Ministry of Justice provided Klyne with all of the supports they were able to.

"Through no fault of her own, Ms. Klyne was badly injured at work in a horrific event," said McFadyen in a news release. "We looked at the government agencies within our jurisdiction and found they provided her the supports that were within their authority to provide."

The report found Klyne's employer, the Northern Lights School Division, is outside of the mandate of the ombudsman. As well, it said it was not the office's role to comment on whether the Legislative Assembly should make changes to the compensation available to injured workers or victims of crime.

As a result of the report, Klyne is now considering legal action.

"I've told them I am not done," she said. "It's just tiring."

Last year, after Klyne began publicly speaking out about her help, the Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety asked the ombudsman's office to investigate.

A teacher and teacher's aide died in the school shooting and seven people were wounded. Two brothers were also killed at a nearby home.