La Loche says more government action still needed 3 years after shooting

On January 22, 2016, a young man with a shotgun killed two teens in a home in La Loche, Sask., then went to the local high school, killed two more and injured seven others.

Staff and students at the Dene High School unveiled a newly-renovated school entrance last week, a few days prior to the three-year anniversary of the shooting spree. The bullet-holes were patched up and the entrance was relocated to another part of the building. It includes a new security desk, new administrative offices with large windows — to watch the goings-on outside — and doors to the library and classrooms.

Some of the doors have cardboard over the rectangular windows. Martha Morin, the newly-hired school wellness coordinator, says the school requested windowless doors.

"He shot people through the windows, mostly," she said.

The community as a whole showed pride in the additions. A ceremony open to everyone saw hundreds pile into the school's gymnasium to celebrate and remember.

The school also got a brand new wellness centre, complete with gender neutral washrooms, and an exam room for a visiting doctor. Many students at Dene High School are uncomfortable going to the hospital with health concerns, and try to deal with their ailments alone, according to Morin.

The renovations cost $4 million, funded by the provincial government. The original plan called for $11 million.

The emergency room at the La Loche Health Centre is often the community's first point of contact with mental health professionals. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Three years after Canada's worst school shooting in a decade, several promises by the federal and provincial governments remain unfulfilled.

It leaves people wondering what exactly it will take to get the governments to pay attention and take action.

'They don't care about us'

The new entrance is impressive, but at least one survivor says the improvements are as superficial as a new coat of paint.

"What's so grand about re-opening a school where two people were killed and seven people were injured? There's nothing grand about it," said Charlene Klyne.

Klyne was a substitute teacher at Dene High School in 2016 when she was shot by the gunman and seriously injured. She now lives in Saskatoon.

Charlene Klyne has been asking for more support as a victim of the shooting for years. (Don Somers/CBC)

Klyne can't see out of one eye. The other gives her only a blurry view of the world. She still has shotgun pellets in her body from the day she was shot.

"I just don't have no desire to go up there," she said, days before the unveiling of the school's new entrance.

The director of the Northern Lights School Division invited her, but she declined.

"They're making themselves a name by going up there. They don't care about us."

We've mentioned lack of housing, lack of employment, lack of services in the community. We're still there. - Robert St. Pierre, Mayor of La Loche

Of the seven surviving people who suffered injuries at the hands of the shooter in 2016, only one attended the ceremony.

"It's just not time yet," said Northern Lights School Division director Jason Young.

"We want to support them definitely and we're giving some thought as to what that would look like."

He said the survivors are "in our minds and hearts" and that invitations to the event went out to "some."

Klyne has words for the director.

"Not to have anything really done for the victims, and tell the victims to come back. No we're not. People are just in shock that the director is asking us to come," she said.

Klyne's discontent isn't just about exclusion or lack of support. It's about money.

She recieved $50,000 from insurance and $300 bi-weekly in worker's compensation.

The bi-weekly payments will run out when she turns 65.

She has now resorted to fundraising to prepare herself for future healthcare costs.

According to the government of Saskatchewan, more than 250 victims, witnesses and other residents and staff have been supported by Victims Services.

Mental health services expanded

Most of the students at Dene High School speak the Dene language, and so do many adults in La Loche. The health region is beginning to offer mental health services in Dene. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

One of community's main requests in the wake of the shooting was increased mental health services.

Opinions vary on whether the provincial government has followed through.

The La Loche Health Centre got a $480,000 upgrade from the provincial government. Telehealth services are also being explanded.

When someone in La Loche is in crisis, they can stop by the emergency room and be referred to a mental health and addictions worker or a psychiatric nurse.

There are now two Dene-speaking mental health therapists available. They are a component of the Keewatin Yatthé Health Region's efforts to provide culturally-appropriate services.

About five per cent of the community accesses mental health support each month.

"There's a negligible waiting list. Most of our clients are seen, not through psychiatrists, but through our mental health and addictions team right away, or within a few days," said Amrinderbir Singh, director of Primary Health Services in La Loche.

The community was clear in its needs three years ago.

They were promised regular fly-in visits from a psychiatrist. Dr Sarah Dungaval travels to the village once a month from Saskatoon and hosts a remote clinic for half a day.

"We've been consistent in filling those appointments," said Singh.

He said there are often no-shows for general health appointments in La Loche, but people are showing up to meet with Dungaval, the sole psychiatrist they have access to.

"There is a wait list there and we have to refer some patients to North Battleford as well. It's not entirely meeting our demand," he said.

La Loche mayor Robert St Pierre says his community is proud, hopeful, and desperately in need of support. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Mayor Robert St. Pierre said he is pleased with the increases in support, but sees the need for better rollout of services in his community.

"Some of the victims themselves are still getting daily services in Saskatoon. In the community, it's touch and go. There's a lot of work that needs to happen, and trust building."

He says the community still doesn't know about all the services available, though the health region is working on it.

"Knowing that it's there and knowing that it's consistent will gain people's trust," he said.

It worries St. Pierre that the psychiatrist is only available in-person once a month.

"If nobody's there for you, you kind of give up." he said.

"If [the psychiatrist] just left, am I going to wait a month before I'm ready again?"

Housing needed

A new neighbourhood is under construction in La Loche's north end.

Several half-built houses look out onto the older neighbourhood across the street. An entire subdivision-sized plot of land has plumbing and piping in anticipation of further construction this spring.

But it's not enough.

"It's been three years," said St. Pierre, who assumed his position as mayor soon after the shooting.

"We've mentioned lack of housing, lack of employment, lack of services in the community. We're still there."

It's a cycle, he says. Without increased and better housing, professionals simply will not show up.

"We need the province's help to secure some staff housing because we've got health professionals, educators, who need more housing here."

The community is littered with signs created by the youth of La Loche. They are generally positive, and ask the community to stay away from drugs and bad decisions. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

In September, Dene High School began the fall semester without enough teachers.

The health sector is similarly affected by high staff turnover. This year, they finally have all the mental health positions filled — a small comfort.

St Pierre said it's time Saskatchewan took meaningful notice of La Loche. He said one of the best ways to improve life for its residents is for people to "take a chance" on the community and invest in businesses up North.

"We're the largest community in the North and we're still struggling with those components in our community," said St. Pierre

Downgraded from action to consultation

Many of the students at Dene High School now wear identical black winter coats. On the back, near the bottom seam, they're labelled "Dene Strong."

Over the last three years, they've painted a mural in the school gym to show that strength. They've written poems commemorating the victims of the shooting.

One week after the tragedy, a female volleyball player asked principal Greg Hatch if they would be able to play at a tournament that weekend.

He said no.

She said "I want to play."

So they did.

This neighbourhood near La Loche has been there for years, but housing needs have changed. One hundred metres away, a brand new subdivision is under construction. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

La Loche asked very clearly in 2016 for government support, including a 10-year plan and work from the feds and the province on improving services, especially health services.

La Loche worked with the province to complete an "Official Community Plan." It includes "a comprehensive policy document designed to guide the physical, environmental, economic, social and cultural development of the northern village," according to a statement from the government of Saskatchewan.

"This municipal bylaw will provide for local decision-making consistent with the principles and objectives for local growth and development."

It is unclear exactly what kind of action is attached to the community planning.

Former premier Brad Wall told the community in 2016 that Health and Finance Ministers would be speaking to the federal government about Indigenous health and Northern mental health issues.

A sub-committee on health was established and now, Saskatchewan Health Authority meets with Mayor St Pierre and council regularly.

The government of Saskatchewan's statement made no mention of a partnership between Saskatchewan and the federal government.