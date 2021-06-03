Daughter of murdered Regina woman says national MMIWG action plan 'does not speak for me'

The daughter of a murdered Regina woman says she will wait and see what concrete actions the federal government takes in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).

At first blush, Krista Shore says Canada's preliminary MMIWG action plan — released Thursday in collaboration with provincial governments, the National Families and Survivors Circle and several Indigenous partners — "does not speak for me."

"I find it an anesthetic document that looks very pretty," she said of the 113-page action plan, of which 30 pages come from the federal government. "And I wait to see how [they] will take action on the ground."

Krista Shore is the daughter of Barbara Ann Shore, who was murdered at a Regina home in 1996. Krista was 12 at the time.

While they account for just four per cent of the Canadian population, Indigenous women were the victims in 28 per cent of all homicides perpetrated against women in 2019, according to data from Statistics Canada.

Krista said she watched online Thursday as officials unveiled the action plan, which comes two years after a national inquiry released its findings and 231 calls to action.

"You know, despite their mentioning genocide, it just seems like it's not really being dissected or looked at in a really culpable way, a meaningful way for myself as a survivor," Shore said of Thursday's unveiling.

The action plan acknowledges it is mainly laying the foundation for more detailed and costed steps to come at a later date, but it does include seven immediate next steps that all partners have agreed to prioritize to ensure the document becomes a foundation for a more comprehensive plan.

Those measures include funding for support services for survivors and family members; an oversight body to represent the interests of families, survivors and Indigenous communities; and a public education campaign on the lived experiences of Indigenous people.

Shore said the action plan risks becoming yet another report "on a shelf that we paid a lot of money for" and that funding should go to Indigenous' peoples core needs such as housing.

"It could have bought one of our women a house, [with] all the ink and paper it makes to do all this stuff," she said.

In a news release, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan, called for "immediate supports, counselling and healing services from our holistic approach for our First Nations across Canada in the months and years to come."

Sask. outlines its own steps

The Saskatchewan government released its own response to the inquiry's findings on Thursday.

"It is well documented that Indigenous women and girls in northern Saskatchewan face high rates of interpersonal violence and abuse," the report says.

While not announcing any new funding initiatives, the government laid out a set of broad measures it has already taken to create "meaningful and lasting change."

They include everything from mental health first aid training in schools to a partnership with Keeseekoose Full Gospel Church north of Kamsack, Sask., to create a safe space for victims of domestic violence.

