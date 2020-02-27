Kindersley woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of her baby makes first court appearance

A 28-year-old Saskatchewan mother charged with second-degree murder in the death of her one-month-old infant made her first appearance in circuit court Thursday morning in Rosetown.

Teenie Rose Steer of Kindersley wore dark sweatpants and a tank top as she was walked in by RCMP, her chains clanking against the hall's wooden floorboards.

Steer was represented by a lawyer talking over speaker phone.

Her appearance lasted only about a minute. She will remain in custody until her next court appearance in Rosetown on March 12.

Steer was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday in connection with the 2018 death of her one-month-old child.

RCMP officers were called to a home on Sept. 27, 2018, after a report an infant was in cardiac arrest, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The baby was pronounced dead in hospital.

An autopsy was conducted the next day to determine the cause of the baby's death. Investigators determined the death was suspicious.

Steer's lawyer waived a reading of the charge in court Thursday. Steer was ordered to have no contact with three people, including two people sharing her last name, as they could be called as potential witnesses.