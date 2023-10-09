3 generations of Kindersley, Sask., family have faced breast cancer, and they want earlier screening

Three generations of Tori Osiowy's family has battled breast cancer, and for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she wants to share their stories and inspire others to self-examine.

Osiowy's great-grandmother Irene Arnold died of breast cancer when she was 48. Osiowy, who lives in Kindersley, Sask., said her battle was short because technology was less advanced at the time.

Her grandmother Fran Garinger survived breast cancer twice, and her mother Kim Sautner was diagnosed five years ago, which was difficult for Osiowy to witness.

"Watching her [Sautner] go through all of her treatment and all the other things that come along with having cancer, like losing your hair, energy levels decreasing, always feeling nauseated," Osiowy said.

Sautner turned 76 in July and her cancer is gone, but she has health issues including strokes and heart surgery from chemotherapy and radiation.

Kimberley Sautner, 76, has battled breast cancer twice. In this photo, she's attending her first of many chemotherapy sessions. (Submitted by Tori Osiowy)

Sautner said when she found out she had cancer in June 2018, Osiowy was a couple of months away from getting married, so she decided to keep the news to herself at first.

"I didn't want to have my daughter go through her wedding and me be sick or me not being able to be the support that I needed to be for her," she said.

Sautner had to undergo chemotherapy, a bilateral mastectomy and radiation as part of her treatment.

Early mammogram

In 2022 at the age of 26, Osiowy did a self-examination and found a worrisome lump.

In Saskatchewan, mammograms are recommended for people over 50, but she was able to get one along with an ultrasound because of her family history.

Kimberley Sautner had two bouts of breast cancer. After multiple sessions of chemotherapy and radiation, she is cancer-free but faces health issues from the chemo. (Submitted by Alicia Marie Photography)

Osiowy said that she was lucky that it wasn't cancer, but she's keeping a close eye on any changes.

The Sask. Cancer Agency manages a screening program for women over the ages of 50 through the Saskatchewan Health authority. Both Osiowy and Sautner said they want to see that age reduced to at least 40.

"Fifty's way too late because breast cancer isn't an old person's cancer anymore. There are so many young people who are impacted by it," Sautner said.

The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency said in an emailed statement that its screening eligibility is based on the Canadian Task Force on Preventative Healthcare recommendations, which is currently being reviewed by the task force.

"As evidence and new recommendations emerge, Saskatchewan's guidelines will be reviewed and revised," the email said, adding people of any age should talk to their health-care provider to discuss risks.

"Breast cancer risk assessment is essential for women who may benefit from a more intensive breast cancer surveillance approach, which might differ from the standardized screening guidelines."

Sautner suggests doing self-examinations, talking to a doctor and if you find something, getting it checked out.

"If you're not your own advocate and not pushing for what you want, then things like that can go missing," Osiowy said.

The Canadian Cancer Society marks October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On its website, the society says there isn't a right or wrong way to do a breast self-examination, but it's important to be familiar enough with the area to notice changes.

Osiowy added that breast cancer isn't just a woman's disease, and men should also take the initiative and learn how to do self-checks and see the doctor if needed.

Topic raised in provincial legislature

On Wednesday, the issue of breast cancer screening was raised in the legislature by NDP MLA Vicki Mowat.

"Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death for women in Saskatchewan. We lose over 100 people a year," Mowat said.

The deputy leader of the Official Opposition urged the province to lower the screening age to 40.

Health Minister Everett Hindley did not commit to modifying the screening age, but highlighted that there are eight locations throughout the province that provide mammography services.

"The SHA has a mobile unit which travels to 40 communities across this province to offer these services," Hindley said, adding that the government is working to improve and enhance services across Saskatchewan.