Kindersley, Sask., middle school moves to remote learning after COVID-19 cases discovered

A school in Kindersley, Sask., has closed its doors to students for two weeks after several COVID-19 cases were reported.

On Tuesday, the Sun West School Division made the decision to move classes at Elizabeth Middle School online until Oct. 5.

The school division would not say how many cases of COVID-19 had been identified.

Close contacts of the infected people have been identified and have been asked to self-isolate.

There are 273 students who attend Elizabeth Middle School. Kindersley is about 185 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Parents were told to contact Healthline 811 if anyone in their households showed symptoms.

While there have been dozens of COVID-19 cases reported at schools across the province since schools began earlier this month, these appear to be the first cases reported in Kindersley this school year.

On Monday, kindergarten to Grade 4/5 students at Henry Janzen School in Regina were also moved to online learning for two weeks.