Kindersley man courts local dollars with shopping directory website

Kindersley, Sask., has been feeling the impacts of a downturn in the oil sector for years. The food bank has seen more and more people flow through, picking up food for their families.

Local businesses have also felt the pain of fewer dollars in the community, but there's another factor to consider: online shopping.

Rick Miller owns the local Speedy Glass. Though his business is service-based and only sells some goods, he saw his neighbours purchasing from Amazon, Walmart and other large online stores and decided action was needed.

The idea hit during a Christmas party where his friends were sitting around comparing their recent online gift orders.

"It didn't faze me that much until one of them asked me to donate to one of their daughter's competitions," said Miller

"I said 'You should go back to those places you bought your stuff from in the city or online and ask them if they'll donate."

Miller is now focused on building an online directory of local businesses that will direct consumers to the local businesses that have the goods they need.

Courting consumers

Rick Miller is a business owner in Kindersley who is spear-heading an initiative through the Chamber of Commerce to encourage consumers to buy local- online. (Submitted by Rick Miller)

Kindersley has about 5,000 residents. Many of the town's activities and community endeavours are supported by local business.

A new swimming pool in town is estimated to cost $5.6 million. In 2018, local businesses donated $2.6 million.

Miller drove to the nearest large city, Saskatoon, to ask businesses if they might donate to the project. He received negative responses from all of them.

"They would know what they have for business from our area," said Miller.

His directory ShopKindersley.ca is set to launch March 13 and should be searchable by September. It will include information about businesses in the community that donate funds to non-profit organizations, charities and local activities.

The main focus, though, is connecting consumers with goods sold by local merchants.

"You know that one in three people searched your store before they even personally stepped foot inside the door," said Miller.

There will be an option to search for goods, with the results showing local businesses that carry them with a link to their website.

The problem is not every business has a website yet.

"We are trying to help trying to help everybody on the business side get to where they need to be," said Miller.

Small town ingenuity

Kindersley isn't the first municipality to court consumers with local goods online.

In 2016, the town of Beresford, NB, was suffering from outmigration toward larger cities and a lull in the mining sector.

The administration of the local farmer's market came up with a plan : create a one-stop online shopping site featuring local businesses. In this scenario, the plan was targeted more towards artisans and food producers.

It was even included in the municipality's economic action plan.

At the time, the region was lobbying for a Costco that never came. The nearest is in Moncton, the nearest large city. Consumers regularly make the three-hour drive,

"We don't expect to have a Costco coming here," said then-mayor Mayor Paul Losier. "We don't put any money or energy trying to bring those national companies and attract them. Maybe someday somebody could come and we would be glad, but we don't expect it."

Rick Miller said stories like Beresford's bolster his confidence in his community and his initiative.

"I've been around long enough to see the demise of some towns and and it's not good. Once business has gone [consumers] have to go elsewhere ," he said.

"This is a model that can be done in any small town."