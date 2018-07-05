Accused in fatal Kindersley crash found not guilty on drunk driving charge after blood evidence thrown out

A man who was 17 when he was involved in a fatal crash near Kindersley, Sask., in late 2015 has been found not guilty on a drunk driving charge, after a judge ruled the collection of blood evidence breached the accused's charter rights.

The accused had been coming off a township road in his truck on Nov. 22, 2015, when it collided with a vehicle carrying three men.

A 39-year-old died in the collision and the teen was later charged with driving with a blood alcohol concentration over .08 and dangerous driving.

Judge Robert Jackson found the accused not guilty in late May after previously dismissing blood evidence, saying its collection breached the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The Crown prosecutor did not call further evidence following that ruling.

Appeal period passed

In the strongly worded March 2018 evidence ruling, Jackson considered that no witnesses noticed impairment in the accused the night of the crash, that the smell of beer in the accused's truck may have been from a ruptured beer can, and that when the accused told an officer he didn't remember how much he had to drink that night, he had a head injury that could have affected his memory.

The judge also noted that there were visibility issues on the road and there was no yield sign at the intersection where the crash occurred.

Jackson wrote in the ruling that the RCMP officer who filed for the warrant to collect the blood evidence from the hospital where the accused had been taken made "deliberate misstatements" to a judge while acquiring the warrant.

The alcohol level in that blood evidence was never made public.

The appeal period has now passed, which defence lawyer Mark Brayford interprets as an acceptance by the Crown that it agrees with Jackson's decision.

"The reality is that Judge Jackson looked at it and said that if you take a good look at both sides of the evidence — in other words, not just evidence that might just suggest impairment but if you look at the totality of the evidence, there's equally evidence that points away from it being impairment," Brayford said.

The defence argument had been that without probable cause, the warrant was invalid.

He said strong emotions accompany fatal incidents, and that requires them to be thoroughly investigated by RCMP and considered by prosecutors.

"Tragically, many people lose their lives just because of the mistakes that are made that are not criminal by other persons. They're just as sad, but that doesn't make them criminal," he said.

The accused, who is now an adult, was a youth at the time of the accident, which means his name cannot be published.