Kindersley couple reeling after fire leaves them homeless for second time in six years

Becki Mathewson says it began with flashing lights and a banging on her front door.

"I remember thinking, 'Why would there by flashing lights, 10:30 at night, outside the window?' " she said.

"Then I heard a pounding on my door. 'Get out, get out, you're on fire.' Well, having history from the last time, I was like, this time I'm going to grab my purse, grab my keys, get my glasses and I'm gone."

Becki and Bill Mathewson lived in a bungalow in Kindersley until this past Tuesday night. Now they're in a local hotel, wondering what the future holds.

Becki said it appears kids driving by tossed fireworks into their yard. One landed near an evergreen next to the house. Within minutes, the flames had shot up the wall, into the eaves and then into the roof.

The fire went up the wall and into the roof. (GoFundMe)

For the second time in six years, the Mathewsons are homeless thanks to a fire. In 2013, a blaze destroyed their acreage home and they lost everything.

This time, she says they are truly in dire straits.

"Our insurance policy had lapsed because the premiums had got so high we had decided that we would shop around a little bit," she said.

Now, they are in a hotel trying to pick up the pieces.

"I'm just bamboozled, I don't know which way to turn and I don't know what to do next," she said.

Their family set up a GoFundMe page to help get them back on their feet. Both Becki, 57, and Bill, 69, are wrestling with a string of health woes that make mobility difficult so they cannot work.

"Everything is in turmoil," she said.