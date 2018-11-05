2 men sentenced for jailhouse stabbing of man connected to Tiki Laverdiere case

Two men who stabbed a fellow inmate in a jailhouse attack at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre in 2019 will serve time at a federal penitentiary.

Kihiw Jason George Fourstar, 19, and Jesse Edward Philip McKenzie, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a home-made knife for a dangerous purpose.

The victim, 18-year-old Brent Checkosis, is one of eight accused in the death of Edmonton woman Tiki Laverdiere. Checkosis, who was seriously injured in the stabbing, has since pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact over Laverdiere's death.

The prosecution against the remaining accused in Laverdiere's death are still proceeding through the courts.

Justice Marilyn Penner accepted a joint submission from the Crown and the defence for sentencing on Wednesday. She ordered the pair to spend three-and-a-half years behind bars, minus credit for time already served while in remand.

She said it was "disheartening" to see two young men with families being sentenced to serve time at a federal facility.

"You left him without medical care and attention to suffer," said Penner to the two men, who appeared together, of their actions.

Justice Penner said she had considered the systemic factors that could have impacted the two First Nations men.

She said she hopes programming at the penitentiary will help the two men become contributors to society, and to their families, when they are eventually released.

Fourstar and members of his family called "I love you" to each other across the courtroom shortly before he was escorted out after sentencing.

Fourstar has 1,071 days of his sentence left to serve after the time he has already spent in custody. McKenzie has 1,131 days left to serve.