Sask. village wakes up without water after late-night mischief-maker turns off taps

People in the village of Kendal, Sask. woke up to a frustrating situation Thursday morning when water refused to come out of their taps.

RCMP said someone had come into the village's water treatment plant sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning and shut the water off for the entire community.

"I'm disappointed," said Mayor Lea Zohner. "I'd hate to think it was anybody local. And again, I would just question what the motivation would be."

Zohner said shutting the plant down was slightly more complicated than simply flipping a switch, and that the person responsible would need to switch off a number of pumps and breakers.

No equipment was damaged and water quality was not impacted. However, the mayor admitted she was surprised something like this happened in such a tiny, close-knit community.

"I'm disappointed that something like that would happen, in such a small village that we are," said Zohner.

Roughly 80 people live in the village located 74 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Police are calling it a case of mischief and are reaching out to request any information from the public.