These are dangerous times for people who buy drugs on the streets. Opioids like fentanyl are killing Saskatchewan people in record numbers.

CBC Saskatoon reporter Danny Kerslake recently spent some time with Ethan McTavish. The Saskatoon man, 23, is battling addictions while living with the reality that his next high could be his last.

McTavish spoke openly and honestly about his struggles. The end result is a deeply personal audio story of failure, grief and hope. It's called Keeping Ethan Alive.

CBC also spoke with Marie Agioritis, who runs the Saskatoon chapter of Moms Stop The Harm. It's an advocacy group that calls for an end to what it sees as failed drug policies, and works to end substance use related stigma, harms and death.

Agioritis offers empathy, insight, and solutions that might help save lives.