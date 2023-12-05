CBC Saskatoon reporter Danny Kerslake recently spent some time with Ethan McTavish. The Saskatoon man, 23, is battling addictions while living with the reality that his next high could be his last.
McTavish spoke openly and honestly about his struggles. The end result is a deeply personal audio story of failure, grief and hope. It's called Keeping Ethan Alive.
CBC also spoke with Marie Agioritis, who runs the Saskatoon chapter of Moms Stop The Harm. It's an advocacy group that calls for an end to what it sees as failed drug policies, and works to end substance use related stigma, harms and death.
Agioritis offers empathy, insight, and solutions that might help save lives.
Listen to Keeping Ethan Alive here:
Saskatoon Morning17:11Keeping Ethan alive
These are dangerous times for people who buy drugs on the street. Opioids like fentanyl are killing people. The victims come from all walks of life. They are loved ones, friends and neighbors. The CBC's Danny Kerslake met one young man in our city who is battling addiction, while dealing with the reality, that every high could be the last. Here's Danny's story, it's called Keeping Ethan Alive.
Danny Kerslake is an award-winning journalist who has worked in radio stations across Western Canada. In his career with CBC Saskatchewan, Danny has reported from every corner of the province and has lived and worked in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert. Danny is a newsreader and digital AP for CBC Saskatoon.