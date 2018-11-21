Sask. First Nations leaders, premier call for federal government to examine residential school sites

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing

The announcement by B.C.'s Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation of an unmarked burial site at the Kamloops Residential School believed to contain the remains of 215 children has spurred anger and sadness across Canada.

Leaders in Saskatchewan say the remains of more children are still undiscovered in this province.

Bobby Cameron, Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), called for every residential school site in Saskatchewan to be examined for unmarked burial sites following the discovery in B.C., saying children who never came home from these schools deserve better.

He said the discovery in Kamloops was heartbreaking, calling it an "emotional roller coaster" while speaking to Saskatoon Morning's Leisha Grebinski on Monday.

"It's a lot of heartache to have children as young as three years old just totally disrespected, disregarded, just thrown into the ground without a proper burial," said Cameron, noting burial rights are incredibly important for Indigenous communities.

"We're all devastated."

Cameron said the recent discovery emphasized the urgent need to do similar ground-radar work in Saskatchewan, where many more children may be buried.

"It is going to happen," said Cameron.

Cameron thanked survivors who have come forward to give guidance on where to start the searches. He said hearing those stories is an important part of the healing process.

"Many of our survivors are still healing and still grieving and we hope to help in some way in finding closure for them," said Cameron.

The call for action was echoed by Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Monday afternoon. He announced his government was partnering with the FSIN to call on the federal government to take action.

"With an estimated 20 federal residential schools operated in Saskatchewan, meaningful reconciliation in our province must include research into the estimated hundreds of children that did not return home after attending these institutions, including radar ground search," Premier Scott Moe said in a news release.

"Saskatchewan is prepared to support this work through the Ministry of First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs in collaboration with the FSIN and First Nations in Saskatchewan."

'Sometimes, there was total silence': survivor

The Cowessess First Nation, located in southeast Saskatchewan, already has plans to examine a mass grave located at the Marieval Residential School this summer.

Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme said the re-examination is an important step toward members of the community being able to heal. Delorme said only one-third of the graves at the site are marked and the First Nation wants to identify the rest using ground-radar technology.

Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme says his community is preparing to use ground-penetrating radar to locate unmarked remains at the Marieval Indian Residential School. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

This is important to Barry Kennedy, a survivor who attended the residential school on Cowessess First Nation for more than four years after he was taken from his family on the Carry the Kettle First Nation.

Kennedy recalls being physically abused and beaten by staff at the school. He said that all he felt as a five-year-old child was fear and loneliness.

"That first night, I got to experience fear in a multitude of different ways," he said. "You can hear the fear. You can feel the fear and you can smell the fear."

Kennedy said he still wonders what kind of person he'd be today if he didn't have his identity and culture robbed from him as a child.

He said that even now, more than 50 years later, the memories of the school are fresh in his mind. He still marvels at the resilience the children had.

"Being five years old, you don't know about anything about sex. You don't know anything about pedophiles, you don't know anything about rape, you don't know anything about beatings," said Kennedy. "There's no one there to help you."

He said some of the people who were responsible for looking after the children, referred to as "the keepers," would sometimes take boys into a separate room where they could be heard screaming and crying as they were abused.

"Sometimes, there was total silence," he said, calling the residential schools a "playground for pedophiles."

Kennedy recalls the night when a friend of his, Brian, was taken. The young boy never returned. Kennedy said he still wonders what happened.

"He just vanished," he said. "Knowing what I do to this day, I would say the possibility of finding Brian in one of those graves is very likely."

Barry Kennedy, a survivor of the Marieval Residental School located on the Cowessess First Nation, says he's pleased the First Nation is going to be examining the site for unmarked burials. (Facebook.com)

Kennedy said it's important for him to share his experiences to ensure no future generations have to endure them.

"These mass graves all exist because of one thing, because these children were taken," he said. "These children were starved. Experiments were being done on them. They died from loneliness, they died from physical abuse and, if you would bring that into context today, you would say murdered."

Cameron said any work examining residential school sites in the province will be rooted in ceremony and be done slowly, carefully and with survivors at front of mind."We're First Nations people. We're survivors. We're resilient. We're strong and the power of prayer and ceremony will get us through this."

Support is available for anyone affected by the lingering effects of residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.