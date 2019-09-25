Man police say was involved in shootout had been on run from the law since January

A man who police say was involved in a shooting incident with RCMP officers near Turtleford, Sask., had been on the run from police since his release from prison in January, multiple sources confirm to CBC.

Justin David Yakimchuk was released from the federal prison at Drumheller, Alta., on Jan.10 after serving two-thirds of a two-year-and-nine-month sentence for dealing cocaine and methamphetamine.

A warrant for being unlawfully at large was issued on Jan. 24 after Yakimchuk failed to report to his parole supervisor when required.

RCMP said two officers tried to stop an alleged impaired and dangerous driver near Turtleford, west of Prince Albert, around 10:30 a.m. CST.

As they approached the car near the village of Mervin on Highway 794, one of the officers was shot, sustaining a serious but non-life-threatening injury, police said. RCMP officers then fired their weapons, which resulted in a man, and the only passenger in the vehicle, sustaining injuries.

Both the officer and suspect were taken to hospital, police said, with the suspect taken to hospital in Saskatoon.

Yakimchuk was at St. Paul's Hospital under armed guard Wednesday. Police did not say how he was injured.

National Parole Board documents reveal that Yakimchuk has a criminal history that dates back to 2009 and features a dozen convictions for drug-related offending and non-compliance.

The parole decisions show that going to prison did not stop Yakimchuk from continuing to abuse drugs.

"Between April 2017 and October 2018, you tested positive at least 10 times. Other charges were for being in possession of contraband," the parole board document said.

Prison officials were concerned with Yakimchuk's statutory release.

"On your upcoming statutory release, you have limited support and underdeveloped release plans overall," the report said.

"It is likely you will experience some significant challenges while you continue to serve the remainder of your sentence in the community."

The parole board imposed six conditions on his release: