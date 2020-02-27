Jury finds 2 men guilty in kidnapping and killing of Humboldt man

On Friday, a Saskatoon jury convicted one man of first-degree murder and another of manslaughter in the kidnapping and shooting death of 20-year-old Allan Douglas Garrioch.

The trial of Tristan Daniel Morrison, 23, and Steven Jaret Veilleux, 44, lasted three weeks at Saskatoon's Court of Queen's Bench.

According to Crown prosecutor Cory Bliss, the jury heard evidence that Morrison and Veilleux, along with others, broke into Garrioch's home in Humboldt, Sask., on Feb. 25, 2020.

The jury heard Garrioch was blindfolded, handcuffed and driven to a rural area, where he was walked into a bluff of trees by Morrison and Veilleux and shot dead.

Police confirmed they found Garrioch's remains in an area near Bruno, Sask. on March 4, 2020.

Morrison and Veilleux were both charged with first-degree murder, among other counts.

Bliss told CBC News both admitted to kidnapping Garrioch that night in an agreed statement of facts.

The Crown argued that both men intended to kill Garrioch, and had planned it out during the drive. Neither testified during the trial.

The jury began its deliberations the afternoon of May 20. Bliss said a verdict was returned around 8 p.m.

The jury found Morrison guilty of first-degree murder and Veilleux guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Sentencing for both men is scheduled for June 27.

Two more awaiting trial

Last October, Brettin Andrew Veilleux-Pelletier was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his involvement in the home invasion, attack and kidnapping of Garrioch.

The 22-year-old admitted to the crimes and pleaded guilty to manslaughter after police initially charged him with first-degree murder.

Two others are awaiting trial for their alleged involvement in Garrioch's death.

Joshua Dominic Canevaro, 25, and Jodie Lynn Veilleux, 42, are facing multiple charges including manslaughter, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.