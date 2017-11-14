Junofest passes for music at more than 10 Saskatoon venues now on sale

Passes for Junofest, which includes more than 10 venues across Saskatoon, are now on sale.

This year's Junofest, presented by CBC Music, takes place on March 13 and 14 in Saskatoon. The celebration has a roster of more than 50 musical acts, including local Saskatoon artists and Juno Award nominees. Performers and a full Junofest schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Passes are $30 each and on sale at ticketweb.ca. Passes may be available at the door of each venue. Select venues will have all-ages shows.

The pass offers priority access for the two-night event.

Junofest venues include:

9 Mile Legacy Brewing - 229 20th St. West.

Amigos Cantina - 806 Dufferin Ave.

Black Cat Tavern - 801 Broadway Ave.

Broadway Theatre - 715 Broadway Ave.

Buds on Broadway - 817 Broadway Ave.

Convocation Hall - 107 Administration Pl.

Cosmo - 614 11th St. East.

Drift Sidewalk Cafe - 339 Ave. A South.

Louis' Pub - 93 Campus Dr.

Prairie Sun Brewery - 650 Broadway Ave.

The Bassment - 202 4th Ave. North.

The Capitol - 244 1st Ave. N.

On The Boards at the Refinery - 609 Dufferin Ave.

The Underground Cafe - 430 20th St. West.

The group of first-time Juno nominees shows a shift for the awards, not only because of their age but also the modern ways the acts gained popularity. 1:48

Juno Awards

The 49th annual Juno Awards take place on March 15 at SaskTel Centre, broadcast live on CBC.

Brampton-born singer Alessia Cara is set to host the 2020 Juno Awards. The two-time Juno-winner was also the first Canadian to win the Grammy award for Best New Artist. She also leads the pack at this years Junos, with six nominations.

Jann Arden will be the newest member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. As part of her induction, Arden will also perform at the awards show.

From playing records in her parents’ basement to getting inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Arden’s music continues to inspire Canadians. 33:25

Juno Cup

Former NHL players and Canadian music stars will compete March 13 for the 17th annual Juno Cup, which raises money for MusiCounts, a music education charity associated with the Junos.



Musicians from Blue Rodeo and Saskatoon band The Sheepdogs are among those who will take to the ice for the annual Juno Cup hockey game between NHL legends and Canadian music stars.

Among the hockey pros is Brent Sopel. The former NHLer returns is returning to Saskatoon— he spent time playing for The Saskatoon Blades. Tim Cheveldae of Melville will also be making his Saskatchewan homecoming.