Lights, Ben Kaplan, Hunter Brothers, One Bad Son and others announced as part of Juno Week events
2020 Juno Week events to take place March 9-15 in Saskatoon
The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences today announced additional details for Juno Week events that take place in Saskatoon next month.
Juno kick-off concert (Thursday)
The Sheepdogs will headline this year's Junos kick-off concert at the Coors Event Centre at 8 p.m. CST on March 12 in Saskatoon.
The following performers were announced today:
- Amanda Rheaume
- Barney Bentall
- Darryl James (The Strumbellas)
- Devin Cuddy
- Dustin Bentall
- Ferraro
- Hunter Brothers
- Jay Bodner (Eagle & Hawk)
- Jim Cuddy (Blue Rodeo)
- JJ Shiplett
- Jon Gallant (Billy Talent)
- Sam Polley
- The Sheepdogs
- Trixie Berkel
- Vince Fontaine (Eagle & Hawk)
Tickets are available here.
Juno Cup (Friday)
Former NHL players and Canadian music stars will compete March 13 for the 17th annual Juno Cup, which raises money for MusiCounts, a music education charity associated with the Junos.
Today, CARAS announced the following players:
Artists
- Amanda Rheaume
- Barney Bentall
- Brock Hunter (Hunter Brothers)
- Cosmo Ferraro
- Darryl James (The Strumbellas)
- Devin Cuddy
- Dustin Bentall
- Dusty Hunter (Hunter Brothers)
- Gianni Ferraro
- Jay Bodner (Eagle & Hawk)
- Jenna Walker (The Reklaws)
- Jim Cuddy
- Jimmy Bowskill (The Sheepdogs)
- J.J. Hunter (Hunter Brothers)
- JJ Shiplett
- Jon Gallant (Billy Talent)
- Luke Hunter (Hunter Brothers)
- Michael Hollett
- Ryan Gullen (The Sheepdogs)
- Sam Polley
- Stu Walker (The Reklaws)
- Tally Ferraro
- Tim D'Eon (Wintersleep)
- Trixie Berkel
- Ty Hunter (Hunter Brothers)
- Vince Fontaine (Eagle & Hawk)
Athletes
- Brad Dalgarno
- Brent Ashton (coach)
- Brent Sopel
- Eric Gryba
- Kaitlin Willoughby
- Lindsay Carson
- Rich Pilon
- Tim Cheveldae
- Tim Hunter
- Troy Crowder
The game at Merlis Belsher Place starts at 7:30 p.m. on March 13. Tickets are available here.
Juno Comedy Show (Friday)
The Juno Comedy Show features some of this year's Juno Comedy Album of the Year nominees.
Those announced today include:
- Adam Christie
- Jarrett Campbell
- Monty Scott
- Sophie Buddle
- with host Jody Peters
The event at the Capitol Music Club starts at 9 p.m. on March 13. Tickets are available here.
Junofest Jazz Showcase (Friday)
This event showcases the best in this year's Juno-nominated jazz artists. The Junofest Jazz Showcase takes place at The Bassment at 9 p.m. on March 13.
Host:
- Laila Biali
Performers:
- Al Muirhead
- Dave Young
- Dominique Fils-Aimé
- Elizabeth Shepherd
- Jane Bunnett
- Joel Miller
- Mark Kelso
- Ted Quinlan
Junofest (Friday/Saturday)
This year's Junofest, presented by CBC Music, takes place on March 13 and 14 in Saskatoon. The celebration has a roster of more than 50 musical acts and 10 venues.
Performers announced thus far include:
- Del Barber
- Durham County Poets
- Jim Cuddy
- Justin Rutledge
- Lee Harvey Osmond
- One Bad Son
- Riit
- Striker
- The Blue Stones
- The Small Glories
- Untimely Demise
- Whitehorse
More performers will be announced at a later date.
Passes are $30 each and on sale at ticketweb.ca. Passes may be available at the door of each venue. Select venues will have all-ages shows.
The pass offers priority access for the two-night event. Junofest venues include:
- 9 Mile Legacy Brewing - 229 20th St. West.
- Amigos Cantina - 806 Dufferin Ave.
- Black Cat Tavern - 801 Broadway Ave.
- Broadway Theatre - 715 Broadway Ave.
- Buds on Broadway - 817 Broadway Ave.
- Convocation Hall - 107 Administration Pl.
- Cosmo - 614 11th St. East.
- Drift Sidewalk Cafe - 339 Ave. A South.
- Louis' Pub - 93 Campus Dr.
- Prairie Sun Brewery - 650 Broadway Ave.
- The Bassment - 202 4th Ave. North.
- The Capitol - 244 1st Ave. N.
- On The Boards at the Refinery - 609 Dufferin Ave.
- The Underground Cafe - 430 20th St. West.
CBC Music Classical Showcase (Saturday)
The Classical music showcase includes the best in this year's Juno-nominated classical artists. The event takes place at the University of Saskatchewan's Convocation Hall at 1:30 p.m. on March 14.
Juno Stories from the Studio (Saturday)
Juno Stories from the Studio is a panel discussion with Juno Award nominated engineers, producers and special guests.
Panellists include:
- Ben Kaplan
- Derek Hoffman
- George Seara
- Jason Dufour
- John 'Beetle' Bailey
- Michael Wise
- Nuela Charles
- Ryan Worsley
- Steve Bays
- Vic Florencia
The event takes place on March 14 at Frances Morrison Central Library from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Juno Songwriters' Circle (Sunday)
Three-time Juno Award winner Lights and CBC q's Tom Power will host this year's Juno Songwriters' Circle event taking place on March 15 at Saskatoon's Sid Buckwold Theatre at TCU Place. The concert will kick off at 12 p.m.
The annual event is a Juno Week highlight: an afternoon concert where some of Canada's finest songwriters share their songs and stories in support of MusiCounts.
Performing at this year's Songwriters' Circle will be an array of Juno-nominated acts:
- Aaron Goodvin
- Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
- Nuela Charles
- Tim Baker
- Tom Wilson (Lee Harvey Osmond)
- Whitehorse
Juno Awards (Sunday)
Performers during this year's 2020 Juno Awards on March 15 include R&B singer Daniel Caesar, pop artist Lennon Stella, rock band the Glorious Sons and rapper Tory Lanez.
Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden and host Alessia Cara will also perform.
The show will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. from SaskTel Centre on CBC.
Tickets are available here.
