Lights, Ben Kaplan, Hunter Brothers, One Bad Son and others announced as part of Juno Week events

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences today announced additional details for Juno Week events that take place in Saskatoon next month.

The Sheepdogs will headline this year's Juno kick-off concert at Coors Event Centre. (Derek Mortensen/Canadian Press)

Juno kick-off concert (Thursday)

The Sheepdogs will headline this year's Junos kick-off concert at the Coors Event Centre at 8 p.m. CST on March 12 in Saskatoon.

The following performers were announced today:

Amanda Rheaume

Barney Bentall

Darryl James (The Strumbellas)

Devin Cuddy

Dustin Bentall

Ferraro

Hunter Brothers

Jay Bodner (Eagle & Hawk)

Jim Cuddy (Blue Rodeo)

JJ Shiplett

Jon Gallant (Billy Talent)

Sam Polley

The Sheepdogs

Trixie Berkel

Vince Fontaine (Eagle & Hawk)

Tickets are available here.

Jim Cuddy, of Blue Rodeo, dances with Natalie Spooner, of the Canadian women's national hockey team during skills competition at the Juno Cup celebrity hockey game in London Ontario, Friday. (Geoff Robins/Canadian Press)

Juno Cup (Friday)

Former NHL players and Canadian music stars will compete March 13 for the 17th annual Juno Cup, which raises money for MusiCounts, a music education charity associated with the Junos.

Today, CARAS announced the following players:

Artists

Amanda Rheaume

Barney Bentall

Brock Hunter (Hunter Brothers)

Cosmo Ferraro

Darryl James (The Strumbellas)

Devin Cuddy

Dustin Bentall

Dusty Hunter (Hunter Brothers)

Gianni Ferraro

Jay Bodner (Eagle & Hawk)

Jenna Walker (The Reklaws)

Jim Cuddy

Jimmy Bowskill (The Sheepdogs)

J.J. Hunter (Hunter Brothers)

JJ Shiplett

Jon Gallant (Billy Talent)

Luke Hunter (Hunter Brothers)

Michael Hollett

Ryan Gullen (The Sheepdogs)

Sam Polley

Stu Walker (The Reklaws)

Tally Ferraro

Tim D'Eon (Wintersleep)

Trixie Berkel

Ty Hunter (Hunter Brothers)

Vince Fontaine (Eagle & Hawk)

Athletes

Brad Dalgarno

Brent Ashton (coach)

Brent Sopel

Eric Gryba

Kaitlin Willoughby

Lindsay Carson

Rich Pilon

Tim Cheveldae

Tim Hunter

Troy Crowder

The game at Merlis Belsher Place starts at 7:30 p.m. on March 13. Tickets are available here.

Juno Comedy Show (Friday)

The Juno Comedy Show features some of this year's Juno Comedy Album of the Year nominees.

Those announced today include:

Adam Christie

Jarrett Campbell

Monty Scott

Sophie Buddle

with host Jody Peters

The event at the Capitol Music Club starts at 9 p.m. on March 13. Tickets are available here.

Laila Biali is the host of the 2019 Juno jazz showcase. (Edith Maybin )

Junofest Jazz Showcase (Friday)

This event showcases the best in this year's Juno-nominated jazz artists. The Junofest Jazz Showcase takes place at The Bassment at 9 p.m. on March 13.

Host: ​​​​​​​

Laila Biali

Performers:

Al Muirhead​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Dave Young

Dominique Fils-Aimé

Elizabeth Shepherd

Jane Bunnett

Joel Miller

Mark Kelso

Ted Quinlan

Junofest (Friday/Saturday)

This year's Junofest, presented by CBC Music, takes place on March 13 and 14 in Saskatoon. The celebration has a roster of more than 50 musical acts and 10 venues.

Performers announced thus far include:

Del Barber

Durham County Poets

Jim Cuddy​​​​​​​

Justin Rutledge

Lee Harvey Osmond​​​​​​​

One Bad Son​​​​​​​

Riit​​​​​​​

Striker

The Blue Stones

The Small Glories

Untimely Demise

Whitehorse

More performers will be announced at a later date.

Passes are $30 each and on sale at ticketweb.ca. Passes may be available at the door of each venue. Select venues will have all-ages shows.

The pass offers priority access for the two-night event. Junofest venues include:

9 Mile Legacy Brewing - 229 20th St. West.

Amigos Cantina - 806 Dufferin Ave.

Black Cat Tavern - 801 Broadway Ave.

Broadway Theatre - 715 Broadway Ave.

Buds on Broadway - 817 Broadway Ave.

Convocation Hall - 107 Administration Pl.

Cosmo - 614 11th St. East.

Drift Sidewalk Cafe - 339 Ave. A South.

Louis' Pub - 93 Campus Dr.

Prairie Sun Brewery - 650 Broadway Ave.

The Bassment - 202 4th Ave. North.

The Capitol - 244 1st Ave. N.

On The Boards at the Refinery - 609 Dufferin Ave.

The Underground Cafe - 430 20th St. West.

CBC Music Classical Showcase (Saturday)

The Classical music showcase includes the best in this year's Juno-nominated classical artists. The event takes place at the University of Saskatchewan's Convocation Hall at 1:30 p.m. on March 14.

Juno Stories from the Studio (Saturday)

Juno Stories from the Studio is a panel discussion with Juno Award nominated engineers, producers and special guests.

Panellists include:

Ben Kaplan

Derek Hoffman

George Seara

Jason Dufour

John 'Beetle' Bailey

Michael Wise

Nuela Charles

Ryan Worsley

Steve Bays

Vic Florencia

The event takes place on March 14 at Frances Morrison Central Library from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Pop artist Lights is a three-time Juno Award winner. (Lights/Facebook)

Juno Songwriters' Circle (Sunday)

Three-time Juno Award winner Lights and CBC q's Tom Power will host this year's Juno Songwriters' Circle event taking place on March 15 at Saskatoon's Sid Buckwold Theatre at TCU Place. The concert will kick off at 12 p.m.

The annual event is a Juno Week highlight: an afternoon concert where some of Canada's finest songwriters share their songs and stories in support of MusiCounts.

Performing at this year's Songwriters' Circle will be an array of Juno-nominated acts:

Aaron Goodvin

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

Nuela Charles

Tim Baker

Tom Wilson (Lee Harvey Osmond)

Whitehorse

Juno Awards (Sunday)

Performers during this year's 2020 Juno Awards on March 15 include R&B singer Daniel Caesar, pop artist Lennon Stella, rock band the Glorious Sons and rapper Tory Lanez.

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden and host Alessia Cara will also perform.

The show will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. from SaskTel Centre on CBC.

Tickets are available here.